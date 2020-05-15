How to know if you depend on your partner more than you should | Pexels

How do you know if you depend on your partner more than you should? If you have ever felt that being with your partner has become a priority or do you feel that you have lost confidence To do certain things, we will tell you how to identify some characteristics of someone who depends on their partner.

Your opinion weighs more

Yes you feel like you have to ask their opinion about the smallest thingsLike what to do in a specific situation or even what they are going to eat, it may be that you are carrying your partner with more responsibilities than they should, remember that to have a successful relationship you need to be 50-50 and not to be told what to do.

You live for your partner

It sounds romantic, but it’s not so much, if you don’t know more than live by and for your partner you may depend on it, it is love it should not be a prison that steals our individuality and makes us feel that if someone leaves us we have nothing, if you have moved away from your family and friends more than usual maybe you should ask yourself why can’t you have it all

Going out is a martyrdom

You can’t leave home with your friends without being on the phone communicating with your partner, instead of enjoying the moment you are living you are more worried than what he will tell you when you get home or you spend texting with him during the whole dinner without paying attention to the others.

You are different

How many times have we heard that people change when they have a relationshipBut if the people you love the most and are close to you constantly make comments on how different you behave when you are with your partner or when you are alone, perhaps something is not going very well.

Fear of abandonment

It overwhelms you to think that your partner can leave you and even create scenarios in your head posing realities in which they no longer want to be with you and make you feel bad, dependent people feel aberration at the idea of ​​ending their relationship with someone because they feel that they are not capable of being loved by someone else.

