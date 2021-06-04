How to know if you are the toxic partner of your work

A woman gestures during a video conference business meeting. (Photo: RainStar via Getty Images)

Conflicts, tensions or stress are part of the day to day work. Work is a cocktail shaker in which these ingredients are mixed with ladders, relationships of more or less friendship and trust between colleagues and, sometimes, toxic behaviors.

Recognizing them in others may be more or less simple, but what about oneself? Identifying them is the first step in tackling them. As Teresa Zafra, professional coach and founder of Oblu Coaching points out, although some people come to her services concerned because they have detected that something is not going well in their professional life, “many others are not aware” of their own toxicity and only open their eyes when they are put in the hands of a specialist.

“We believe that we do everything well but just the same, others do not perceive the same. With coaching, the person becomes aware ”, he defends.

As he explains, these are the most common toxic habits in the work environment, to activate the radar and detect them both in oneself and in colleagues or superiors.

1. Always wanting to be right

And focus on finding the correct solution … or rather the one they consider correct, and argue when others disagree. “Their need to get it right makes collaboration difficult, creates obstacles to advancement, and makes work an ordeal,” they point out.

2. Being energy thieves

They are people who feel unhappy and feel that they have no power to change the situation. “They are pushy, controlling, they make us feel bad, what they do is intimidate. They make you feel like you can’t be yourself, they make a fool of you, ”Zafra describes.

3. Do constant micromanagement

“Sometimes it happens that those responsible for a team arrive from another position, go to g …

