         How to know if you are registered in social security from the Internet

Many of our readers may find themselves in an unclear work situation, as more companies resort to layoffs or ERTES. The difficulty in contacting, in some cases, the managers of the company, or the impossibility of approaching a Social Security office in full alarm. don’t help end uncertainty.

Fortunately, the social security website allows us to do multiple online procedures … among them, access our updated employment information. Let’s take a look at how to do it:

Steps to follow

On the same cover of the Social Security Electronic Headquarters we will find a tab called “Citizens” and, within it, a link to the “Reports and Certificates” section, as we see in the image above.

By clicking on the latter, a list will appear, in alphabetical order, of possible reports that we can access: the one that interests us is the “Current situation report of the worker”.

When we click on it, a ‘window’ will be displayed that will show us 4 possible methods of identity verification:

We must choose one and then confirm the choice in the next window, with which we will proceed to verify our identity.

After that, we will only see a short message accompanied by the link “Click here to open the report”. Once we click, the document we were looking for will open, a PDF that will show our current employment situation, as the following image shows:

