There is no doubt that wireless headphones are among the most popular devices today. Since Apple “made them fashionable” thanks to its AirPods, there have been many brands that have joined the bitten apple company. For example Samsung, Huawei, Google and many others. However, if there is a firm that has quality wireless headphones under its belt and at a rather interesting price, that is Xiaomi – which is rare – although that also carries a danger, their products are often victims of fairly realistic counterfeits.

Xiaomi has already warned us with its removable batteries, its charging cables or its wired headphones. There are many counterfeits on the internet and sometimes they are very difficult to discover. Of course this also happens with wireless headphones, although luckily it is quite “easy” to find the differences between a copy and the original, as long as we observe them carefully.

How to know if a Xiaomi wireless headphones are fake

The Xiaomi AirDots are without fear of being wrong one of the safe bets when it comes to purchasing wireless headphones. Good construction, good sound quality and above all a price for all budgets. In our complete analysis we conclude that they are a must buy if what we are looking for is the best value for money on the market.

However, we are going to learn how to avoid it when acquiring this type of device. There are several ways to know if AirDots are fake. One of the ways is by testing them and it is that the copy will have quite poor sound quality. The other is checking both the boxes and the product in question, and although they are quite similar, there are notable differences.

In this Reddit thread we can see it perfectly. On the one hand, the blue shading of the box is much less pronounced than in the original, the polka dots or dots are less visible, in addition to the fact that the font used for the letters is much smaller. As for the headphones, the R and L are embossed on the fake ones and the silkscreen is bigger and looks much more. I mean, they are less elegant.

Despite these small details we realize that they are almost identical copies and the truth is that it is very difficult to realize that one of these headphones is fake if we do not have the real ones at our sides. That is why if you believe that the quality is not optimal or if you simply have doubts that your headphones are true, request the change immediately. Of course we only advise buying the products in official stores or in reputable sellers.

