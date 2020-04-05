This component is very important so that your car works well and does not give you unpleasant surprises

Do you know the importance of alternator in your car? This plays an essential role in the operation of a vehicle and are of utmost importance both for starting and for the correct operation of any car.

The alternator is one of the main elements of the battery charging system of a vehicle with a gasoline or diesel engine.

Its function is to transform mechanical energy into electrical energy to charge the battery and provide the necessary electrical impulse to the vehicle when it is in operation.

How to know if the alternator does not work?

These are some signs that you will notice when the alternator has stopped working.

Strange noises: The pulley begins to wear and make a screeching noise when the car is started.

Low battery: The battery begins to discharge because the alternator stops charging the battery and the battery fails to start the vehicle.

Light on the dash: When the alternator fails, the battery symbol light comes on on the dash.

Total discharge: Although the car is already running, if the alternator breaks down it will stop supplying current to the car and it will turn off.

