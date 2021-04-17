How to know if I have COVID-19 or a seasonal allergy

COVID-19 and seasonal allergies have common symptoms. A person with a seasonal allergy might think it is Covid when they start to develop symptoms, such as a cough, fever, or difficulty breathing.

That is why it is important to know how to distinguish between the two. Above all, if you suffer from allergies, you should keep in mind what you are allergic to and take into account what reactions you have.

What are the symptoms of Covid-19

The Covid-19 symptoms most common are: fever and chills; general body and muscle aches; loss of smell and taste; nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

Other symptoms are: dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, headache and nasal congestion and throat pain.

If symptoms come on gradually, such as a dry cough, fever, and chills; and it is combined with those already mentioned, it is most likely that it is Coronavirus.

In these cases, it is advisable to call emergencies and follow the instructions to prevent the symptoms get worse. If there is difficulty breathing, it may be necessary to go to a medical center.

What if it is an allergy?

The most common symptoms of allergies are watery eyes, itching, and sneezing. But coughing, shortness of breath, headaches, nasal congestion and fatigue can also occur.

If your allergy is medically controlled, you should treat it at home and avoid going to a Hospital. Photo: Shutterstock

As you can see, some of these symptoms are similar to those of Covid-19. If you have these symptoms, you may think you have this disease.

That is why you should always take into account your allergies and when do they develop. For example, in spring many people begin to have pollen allergy. If you are allergic to pollen, what you should do is take your medication to control it.

If you have an allergy, it is recommended that you do not go to a hospital, unless it is strictly necessary. This is because, according to an article in wtopNews, if you have an allergy and start coughing in the health center, you could generate panic among other patients.

Measures you must follow

If you are allergic and you have these symptoms and you are under treatment for your allergyAll you have to do is take it and it will go away. If the situation gets complicated, call your doctor for guidance or change your treatment.

In case you are not allergic and you begin to manifest these symptoms, or if you are still allergic and the symptoms persist even after following the treatment, then you must follow the security protocol to detect Covid.

In this case, perform a screening test. The measures that you must follow are the following: isolate yourself, warn your surroundings, wear mask, and use personalized plates and other items.

Vaccines They have been a source of relief for many because it reduces the risk of contagion. However, this does not mean that you can relax biosecurity measures.

In fact, you should take into account that the vaccine begins to be effective after 15 days having received the second dose. Therefore, keep your distance, wash your hands constantly and wear a mask always.

You may also like:

What Foods Can Help With Pollen Allergy Symptoms

What is the monoclonal antibody treatment approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19 symptoms?