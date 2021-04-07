how to know if i have been affected

How did it happen?

Although the personal data of so many users were published just a few days ago, the truth is that experts agree that, in reality, it would not be a current vulnerability of the social network, but old. Namely, the data theft occurred a few years ago. And, since then, the possibilities that any user could republish them was more than evident.

According to the specialists, the data theft occurred in April 2019, as found at the time by the security company UpGuard, who published a note indicating that the team of researchers had found two sets of Facebook data with a weight of 146 GB and more than 540 million records.

Therefore, for “greater peace of mind”, it is not a current vulnerability of the social network, but an old one.