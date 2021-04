Joe Navarro, a former special agent of the FBI, says that body language helps to know if the other person likes you. Navarro explains that if the other person is attracted to you, they probably unconsciously bring their head or body closer to the camera, there are frequent smiles or they fix their clothes and hair. If the person does not feel a connection, they may turn away from the camera, move too much, look in other directions too often, show signs of lip tension, or frown.