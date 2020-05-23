Suffering a hack or data breach is bad enough, I know, but it’s even worse not knowing how much information from your website or company is swarming the Dark Web. Therefore, Immuniweb has developed a free tool that allows you to check how exposed a company or organization is on the Dark Web. A website known as LinkedIn suffered a hacking, but its mentions on the Dark Web may be because it is a known service. However, if a company is little known, but is heavily mentioned on the Dark Web, it may be a sign that something dangerous has happened.

Domain Security Test: measures the presence of a page on the Dark Web

The test is available in the Domain Security Test section, and just by entering the URL of the page that we want to check and wait a few minutes, we will obtain information related to various categories: Dark Web, Cybersquatting, Typosquatting, Phishing and Social Networks.

In Dark Web, we find two numbers: the total mentions of the domain in hacking forums, illegal markets and other resources, including the Deep Web or Surface Web related to cyber crime. Next to it, we find the leaked mentions, where the specific web would be mentioned in various stolen databases of credentials, emails, servers, etc. In addition, the amount of critical, high, medium and low risk information related to the severity of the leak of the credentials found is shown. In the low and medium risk we find passwords, but with low risk since they are encrypted, but in critical and high there is data in plain text.

You can also see if there can be domains similar to yours

In Cybersquatting We find possible domains that can be used similar to that of our website by criminals. The report shows domains that don’t appear to be operated by the actual service, and may recommend that you register them in your name to avoid security issues. All those that appear with an alert triangle will imply that the owner of the real domain does not have in his possession the domains of similar name.

With Typosquatting We have a similar problem, where domains with misspellings are registered, such as googl.es for google.es. Here we are also alerted if the domain is in the possession of an attacker.

In section Potential Phishing We find domains that use the name of the real company, but that are actually pages that try to impersonate the real one. Last we have Potential Social Networks Squatting, where there may be attackers who register accounts with names similar to those of our company on networks such as Facebook, YouTube or Twitter.

To analyze all these elements, Immuniweb uses a AI with Deep Learning that what he does is constantly search the deep web. In its database it filters and discards irrelevant or duplicate data, offering reliable data. A report is also generated at the end, which requires registration in order to download it.