How to know if a telemarketer can hear you when you are on hold

The social network TikTok is not only full of dancing young people or cute kittens, but there are many users who share day-to-day tricks. One of them has to do with phone calls.

As the Mirror reports, an account called @yourdailydoseoflifehacks, which shares a daily trick every day, has gone viral after publishing a tip on call centers.

In the video they report how to know, while a call is on hold, if the telemarketer can really hear everything you are saying.

“When a call center puts you on hold and you don’t hear music, means you are silent … and they can hear everything you say (the good and the bad) “, they explain in the video.

The account already has almost 100,000 followers and the specific video of the council of telemarketers has more than 600,000 views, more than 74,400 ‘likes’ and close to 1,000 comments.