How to know if a person received the vaccine against covid-19?

Questions about covid-19 vaccines

This week, several listeners, including Ojos de uva, Pepe, Daniel, and Pedraza, ask: How to know if a person has been vaccinated against covid-19, what kind of tests can be done?

Hello, you can actually measure the neutralizing antibodies of type S1 and S2, but the problem is that since this test is not yet standardized, it is not possible to make an adequate interpretation of the results.

In other words, a negative result does not eliminate the possibility that you received the vaccine.

@drhuerta good day, what risk is there if my husband gets vaccinated and I don’t, please can you answer me, thank you very much – Jess Riv (@jessrpmx) May 13, 2021

Hi Jess, great question.

What would happen is that – if any of you were infected – he would be protected from serious disease, but not you.

Good morning @drhuerta, can a person who had covid19 be vaccinated? My mother (72) had covid March 21 it started now it’s fine. your vaccination is scheduled for May 15, can it harm you? – Aysha (@AyshaSunny) May 13, 2021

Of course I do, Aysha.

The CDC recommends vaccination for everyone who has had COVID-19, and it should be done at any time after the quarantine ends.

@drhuerta good morning my question is

Taking into account the new virus variants it is better to wait until they generate new vaccines I am 39 years old – dagoberto (@fototrujillo) May 13, 2021

Hi Dagoberto, I think the best thing is that you start protecting yourself from now on, and when the time comes, protect yourself again if second-generation vaccines are developed.

It is better to be protected than vulnerable to a serious complication of the disease.

@drhuerta, what happens if I later get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, I get COVID, can I get the second dose on the scheduled date or do I have to wait? – Gustavo Quiroz V (@ GustavoQuirozV2) May 11, 2021

Hello Gustavo, of course it is.

The CDC says that, knowing that the course of the disease is two weeks and if it does not complicate, you should receive the second dose at 21 days, but you could postpone it for a few days if necessary.

Questions about the contagion and the aftermath of the coronavirus

@drhuerta good afternoon dr huerta. I am worried about my 21 year old daughter. We both had covid in mid-May, but she was left without a sense of taste and still has not recovered. I do not know what to do. Doctors don’t really know what to do. I’m afraid it won’t come back. – eliana carreño (@elicawjj_eliana) May 13, 2021

Hello Eliana, I am very sorry. As we saw in the episode of January 12, 5% of patients still did not recover their smell six months after having suffered the disease.

We recommend that you follow up with the neurologist.

@drhuerta good afternoon Doctor, I am David, in August 2020 I overcome the covid, mild to moderate, 2 months ago I still had 60 in antibody value, am I still protected ??? – Citizen of the planet. (@Daviddiemann) May 13, 2021

Hi David, since postcovid-19 antibody tests are not yet standardized, it is difficult to answer your question.

It is not well known which antibody values ​​give protection.

This is a good question. @Drhuerta, what recommendations should Covid patients who are in isolation in their houses / rooms consider in cases of earthquake? 🤔 https://t.co/x7fQefP1NI – Michelle G. Coaquira-Foster (@Villanadeapie) May 12, 2021

Good question Michelle.

If it goes out, the patient with covid-19, like any person, must go out with their double mask on and keep a physical distance of at least two meters from other people.

Questions about previous conditions and the vaccine

Hello Dr. Huerta, how are you, good morning, I had the flu just when the epidemic occurred in 2009, I have an arachnoid cyst on the temporal left side of my head and sometimes it causes involuntary movements in me. Still, am I eligible to get vaccinated? Greetings – sergioazareel@gmail.com (@sergioazareel) May 13, 2021

Hello Sergio, there would be no problem for you to get vaccinated. You must protect yourself.

@drhuerta Dr. Greetings from Mexico. I have a problem with my knee and I take ketorolac for pain, is there a problem if I received the Cansino vaccine yesterday? Can I continue with a treatment of Amoxicillin, Tamsulosin and Ibuprofen? Thanks – YoMero (@Shark_cfrc) May 13, 2021

Hello YoMero, there is no interaction – or as people call it “a cross” – between the vaccine and a drug.

@drhuerta having a history of anaphylactic shock due to dipyrone and vaccination being possible, which one is better? Pfizer, modern, Jansen or sinovac? 50-year-old person with hypertension and cardiac arrhythmia. Or not get vaccinated? Thanks! – casti (@castirace) May 13, 2021

Hello Casti, any of the vaccines in use in the world can be used by a person allergic to a drug.

Anyway, I beg you to ask your GP.

@drhuerta Dr. I am from Paraguay, here they are now applying covaxin, astra zeneca and sputnik. My dad (67) has a dipyrone allergy. Are there any risks with any of these vaccines? – Maria del Pilar (@ Mariade78771424) May 11, 2021

Hello María del Pilar, there is no problem with your father receiving any of those vaccines.

@drhuerta Good morning Dr, my Mrs. does not have lymph nodes, due to the double masectomy, she is afraid of being vaccinated, for lacking these. I always watch it on the America TV news space, to see if they touch on a similar case. Hopefully I can respond. Thanks – jhonny sanguineti (@jhonsanski) May 10, 2021

Excellent question Johnny. I think your wife can get vaccinated, but because she has fewer nodes in both armpits, she should ask for the thigh muscles to be vaccinated.

The lymph nodes in the armpits are the places where the vaccine begins to activate lymphocytes or defense cells.

@drhuerta please, my mom takes warfarin and is afraid to get vaccinated, only you can convince her 🙏🙏🙏 – Violet Montes (@violetamontesr) May 10, 2021

Hi Violeta, tell your mom that studies have already been done and intramuscular injection in people taking warfarin will not cause complications from clots or bleeding.

