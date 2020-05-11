Although most smartphones today have no problem running almost any app on the Play Store (even the most demanding games), we can not say the same of the smartphones we used a few years ago. Applications that were slow, mysteriously closing … a horror, although most of the time it was because of the RAM memory of our mobile device.

Today with mobiles with up to 12 GB of RAM this no longer happens, but that does not mean that there are no applications that malfunction or services that consume much more RAM than they should. Now, how do we know what each application consumes? Luckily we are on Android and knowing it is really simple. It is not necessary to download any type of third-party application or anything like that since We have all the information in the settings of our smartphone.

How to know how much RAM each app consumes

The first thing we have to do to know the RAM memory consumed by each app or process of our mobile device is to activate the developer options. We have already discussed this on more than one occasion, but in summary, these options are used to make advanced adjustments and are hidden so that the basic user cannot access them. However do not worry because if you follow our advice nothing bad will happen.

To activate them we just have to go to the settings of our device, About the phone and press a total of seven times on the compilation number section. Once done, we will have activated the developer options and we will be able to observe the RAM memory consumption of our device. Let’s get on with it.

Within these options, only we will have to go to the option “Running”. Here inside we will know what is happening right now in our terminal. In the screenshot that I share, we see how of the 4 GB of total RAM, 1.20 GB are occupied by the system, 624 MB by applications and we have 2 GB free. Then we look at a list of apps and processes running and if we click on each of them we will enter a new screen with more details, where a “Stop” button will appear, which is used for that, to stop the app or service in question. A perfect option if we see that an application is working incorrectly and we want it to stop consuming RAM.

Apart from the “Running” section, there is another option in the developer options called “memory” where basically we can see a history of the apps that have consumed the most RAM in periods of 3, 6, 12 and 24 hours.

As you can see, the developer options allow us a multitude of possibilities such as making our device go faster among many more options like the one we have described in this article, so it is always recommended to have them activated, especially if you love to tinker with your smartphone.

