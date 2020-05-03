From time to time, you may notice that your WiFi is regular. Speed ​​slows down, you start to feel somewhat laggy, and ultimately the experience gets worse. It may be because have multiple devices connected at once, all of them receiving and sending data in a probably unnecessary way. How many exactly? Finding out is really easy, you only need one application.

There are several alternatives, but without a doubt one of the most popular that we can find today is Fing. We are talking about a completely free app available for iOS and Android, and it has the advantage of having such a simple operation that it consists of opening the app and letting it scan our local network. Let’s take a closer look at it.

Let Fing scan your WiFi

As we said before, you only have to download and open Fing. The application will scan the WiFi network and detect each and every device that is connected and, as far as possible, it will tell you their brand. For example, in our tests we have been able to see the router, the mobile phone, the computer and even the connected Xiaomi bulb.

Even so, instead of counting them by yourself, in the upper right corner (as you can see marked in the upper screens) appears the exact number of connected devices, so if you are only interested in the figure, from there you can know it more easily.

If you want, you can modify the alias of each device to locate it more easily

You will see that, in some cases, all it seems is the IP address mobile, tablet or connected device. To know what exactly it is, take them all and follow the following routes (keep in mind that, in the case of Android, it may vary depending on the model):

iPhone: Settings> WiFi> “i” button next to the name of the network you are connected to. There the device IP will appear.

Android: Settings> Network and Internet> WiFi> Tap on the network you are connected to. There the device IP will appear.

Now, in Fing, click on the IP that corresponds to each device. Your file will open and, in it, you can modify the name, the icon and add notes. That way, when you scan the network again, the application will know what device it is and will show you its name instead of just the IP. Keep in mind, though, that IPs are generally dynamic, so they can change over time.

Likewise, it is important to highlight that Fing only works with the network and band you are connected to. Most new routers broadcast in two bands (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz). If you are connected to 5 GHz, Fing will show only the devices that are also connected to 5 GHz, avoiding those that use the 2.4 GHz band. For a more thorough analysis, you will have to connect to both bands and point them all.

As we said at the beginning, Fing is a completely free application that you can download on both Android and iOS. In addition to the network scanner, it has other added functions such as a speed test, a ping monitor, a tool to find open ports and the possibility of tracing the route followed to reach a domain.

