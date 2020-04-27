After several weeks of quarantine and confinement, there finally appears to be light at the end of the tunnel. Since last Sunday, April 26, children up to 14 years old can already go out on the street accompanied by an adult, and to this first measure of “lack of confinement” others will be added that will arrive, if everything continues its course, throughout the month of May.

But the truth is that this first measure has generated certain doubts among the population, mainly because these walks with minors must be carried out at a distance not exceeding one kilometer from the home, and it is not always easy to determine how far can we go without exceeding this distance.

Fortunately, thanks to Google Maps and its tool to measure distances It is much easier to plan our route knowing at all times that you are not going to cross the one-millimeter limit set by the Government of Spain.

How far can you walk with your children? Find out with Google Maps

The function to measure distances with Maps is not new. In fact, it has been integrated into the platform for some years now, although it has not been until now that it has become more relevant than ever. To use this useful tool, just follow these steps:

Open Google Maps and tap on the icon corresponding to your address.

Tap on the place name on the card that will appear at the bottom, and scroll down until the “Measure Distance” option appears.

Move around the map until the distance reaches 1 kilometer

Even more interesting is the function it offers Calcmapsbecause it allows calculate a radius of 1 kilometer around any direction, so that it is easier to know how far can we walk together with the smallest of the house during this first phase of “deconfinement”. To use this function, just follow these steps:

Enter Calcmaps from your mobile or from the computer.

Find your home address in the search bar, and select the “Draw circle” option.

Draw the circle around your house. As you draw, the exact radius of the selected area will appear. If you need it, you can modify the size of the radius by tapping on “Edit circle”.

In this way, it is much easier to know how far you can walk. However, beyond the distance it is necessary to take into account other factors, such as the fact that It is only possible to go out with up to three children between 0 and 14 years old accompanied by an adult, between 09:00 and 12:00. In addition, it will not be possible to access the parks or playgrounds, even if they are within a radius of 1 kilometer around the house, and it will be necessary keep the safety distance with the rest of people and children.

Receive an alarm on your mobile when you have reached the limit of 1 km

In addition to measuring distance, it can be convenient carry out other measures that they assure us that we will not exceed the distance of 1 km marked by the government. For example, we can use a application that warns us with an alarm if you have exceeded such a distance, like Naplarm.

This app allows choose a direction on the map, and then use the location of our device to determine if we are at that address. In that case, will start an alarm that indicates that we are at the limit of the allowed distance.

Its operation is simple and very similar to that of other mobile alarm apps: you only need to configure an alarm, and mark the point on the map where you want it to start sounding. You just have to make sure you have given permission to access your location –In general, a warning will appear the first time you open the app on your mobile.

