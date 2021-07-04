How to keep a room cool in summer?

07/04/2021 at 10:51 PM CEST

The summer of 2021 has started and there are already many provinces in Spain whose maximums are around or exceed 35 degrees Celsius. Temperatures high enough to ruin well-being in the home, especially in very hot rooms where there is no air conditioning. However, and even with limited effects, we can implement some tricks to cool a room and keep it a little cooler during these hot summer weeks that we have to live. One of the most important seems a bit counterintuitive: closing the windows and lowering the blinds.

This is what Ovo Energy states: “As tempting as it is to open the windows at the first sign of heat, it could be counterproductive. To keep the house cool we must keep the hot air out and this is achieved by keeping the windows closed and covered with blinds. or curtains throughout the day. ” Only when the sun goes down and night falls should we open it to allow the room to ventilate. In this sense, a second key recommendation is to open windows on opposite sides of the house and thus achieve a cooler draft that, in addition, will combat humidity more effectively.

In addition, we must also consider the role of electrical sources that increase the temperature of the room such as light bulbs or appliances. In the case of the former, it is advisable to change from conventional incandescent bulbs to low-consumption bulbs, since those “emit up to 90% of their energy as waste heat”, point out from Ovo Energy. As for the seconds, it is recommended that they be turned off when not in use and that, if possible, use manual procedures. This involves drying clothes in the sun rather than in the dryer or washing dishes by hand.

In the meantime, the presence of indoor plants could also be of great use. As specialists assure, plants act as natural air conditioners and pump moisture, which makes them great allies during the summer months. Logically, neither that nor any other of the mentioned actions will lower the temperature by ten degrees by itself, but all combined can reduce a few degrees. A few degrees that can make a big difference. What are the most recommended plants? Varieties such as aloe vera, ficus or the love ribbon.

Finally, we must bear in mind that efforts should not be aimed only at keeping the room cool, but also and especially at keeping ourselves cool. From Eva Polar they recommend several key actions to achieve this: drink more cold water, take warm -and not cold- showers, sleep low or use refreshing sheets. For the latter, they explain from AD, the ideal is to opt for natural fiber sheets made of satin. Also, it is important to avoid very hot and very spicy foods. All of this together should help make summer more bearable.