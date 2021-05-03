How to justify at work that you have gone to vote

Row of voters in a polling station. (Photo: ARCHIVO / EUROPA PRESS)

The countdown comes to an end, and this Tuesday, May 4, the elections to the Community of Madrid are held (finally). It is not the first time that elections have fallen on a weekday, but as it is not the most frequent, there are those who still have doubts.

The first thing to remember is that all workers have the right to vote, so companies are obliged to guarantee this right without interfering with it.

The law establishes a four-hour paid leave to vote, although only if the working day coincides “practically in its entirety” with the hours of the polling stations (from 9 am to 8 pm). Labor lawyers recall that companies may not refuse to grant these permits to their employees without affecting their salary, although they recommend doing so with prior notice and with justification.

How do I justify that I have gone to vote?

This receipt is none other than a document that can be requested at the polling station to prove that you have cast your vote. In principle, and since suffrage is a right recognized by the Constitution, it is not mandatory to present a receipt at work, but it is advisable.

How do I know how many hours I have to vote?

The other issue that most worries workers is that of schedules. In a resolution published in the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid (BOCM), it is established, for example, that workers whose working hours coincide in “two or more hours and less than four with the polling station opening hours ”.

The Workers’ Statute does not provide a specific duration for the permit, but simply refers to the indispensable time, and Royal Decree 605/1999 – which regulates electoral processes – provides for …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.