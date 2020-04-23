Recording decent video on mobile is difficult. First, because surely you have parts that you will need to cut and on the other because it is likely that you will end up with many videos you want to join to create a longer one.

Today there are many complete video editors for mobile that allow you to do this and much more, but if you only want to join several videos, you have an easier alternative: with the Google Photos application. The process is really fast and enormously simple, once you know where the option is.

1. Choose the videos to join

First of all, obviously, open the Google Photos app. In addition to serving as a gallery and as a backup application, with Google Photos you can create movies with photos and videos, whether thematic or not. If you want to join videos, you must go to the tab For you and create a New movie blank (without template).

Technically, this option helps you both to create movies with photos and videos, ideally trimming only parts of the videos. However, with a few small adjustments you can include the entire videos.

Note that by default Google adds music to the creation. If you are not interested in adding a soundtrack, tap on the music note icon to choose No music or any other song you have on your mobile or from Google’s own library.

2. Adjust the duration

As soon as you choose the videos you want to join, you will see a preview window and the video clips at the bottom. These clips include a selector for choose the part of the video you want to include in your movie.

It will depend on if you want to take advantage to make a small cut or not, but if you want to keep the videos whole then you must use the adjustment to choose the entire duration in each of the videos you want to put together.

The videos are joined from top to bottom, so the video at the top will be the first to be included in the resulting movie. If the order is wrong, you can slide it to change your order, grabbing from the button with the three points. When you’re done, hit Save.

3. Download the result

The process is generally very fast, although if you go to your mobile gallery and try to find the result, you will not see it anywhere. This is because the result is saved in Google Photos and not on your mobile. To see it, you must go to the list of latest videos (you can use the search engine, with the filter for videos, to find it quickly).

If you want to download it to your mobile, tap on the video to open it large and then swipe up to show the options panel. In it you will see that the option appears to download, with which you will finally have your copy of your film as a result of the union of several videos.