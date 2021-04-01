how to invite friends and all the rewards you can receive

Pokémon GO prepares special prizes for you and your friends: all about its affiliate program.

The referral program [Pokémon GO] it’s official for everyone. Tested for a few weeks in Australia throughout this month of March, it has been officially presented through a statement on the Pokémon GO website.

All coaches who participate in this program will receive special awards, both for inviting and for being invited to the game. In short, a clever maneuver that promises to add new (and old) players to Pokémon GO. Following, all the rewards you can receive and how to add non-player Pokémon GO friends using invitation code.

How to invite friends and what prizes Pokémon GO awards

For invite a friend to Pokémon GO and that you both get prizes you have to do the following:

Go to the Friends screen and touch Invite to get a personalized invite code. Share the code with a person who have never played Pokémon GO (that is not registered in the game) or has not played Pokémon GO in the last 90 days:

When that person enters the game and enters the invitation code from the Friends screen, both you and he / she will start receive awards. By being friends within the game, as you progress and unlock milestones and receive new rewards.

How to catch Ditto in Pokémon GO

Invitation codes are available to all Pokémon GO players and the prizes that the game promises include rare candies, incubators and even Pokemon. From Pokémon GO they hope that this recommendation program brings together old and new players, reliving the first adventures of the most veteran.

