The reverse panic unleashed by the emergence of the coronavirus It was not just a flight. Fear of an eventual food shortage has made several agricultural and livestock raw materials more expensive. Although it is assets little frequented by non-specialized investors, there are formulas within the reach of the most modest portfolios.

This rebound in futures prices like those of the beef or orange juice It is the reflection in the financial markets of the long queues that formed at the doors of supermarkets around the world just when the confinement measures were started to combat the expansion of the coronavirus. Basic food products, which are precisely those that are traded in derivatives markets, filled the baskets and shopping carts.

Beyond this first rebound with the announcements of confinement from several countries, especially Europeans, by mid-March, most of these raw materials have undergone another strong upturn in trading in recent weeks. This, more recent, has been taking place since the end of April, coinciding with the first measures towards reopening proposed in many economies.

The field does not close

In both cases, investors have discounted spikes in demand on an offer without major changes, since in the field has continued working throughout this time, although in some cases at medium gas. In this line, analysts from the specialized firm Wisdom Tree point out that “agricultural raw materials could see substantial gains when global activity returns to normal while supply chains remain damaged.”

Since the lows in late March, when financial markets suffered the deepest blow from the expansion of the coronavirus outside China’s borders, futures on beef They have risen 20%, while those of pork they are now 61% more expensive than then. In the American soy, the rise is 3%, but in the midst of buying euphoria before the confinement of several states of the country was decreed, the rise reached 8.5%.

One of the most paradoxical cases is that of futures on orange juice, which in addition to being one of the most commonly negotiated agricultural contracts, have soared in popularity to accumulate a 25% appreciation in this time. In this case, the gathering was induced, as Diego Morín, an analyst at IG, points out.

“It arises as a result of the press conference of the World Health Organization (WHO) in which he recommended consuming vitamin C”, underlines the expert to remember that in this context it is not surprising that “supermarkets like Mercadona have doubled their sales in juices ”.

Asymmetric evolution

With this acceleration and the prospect that the increases may consolidate as the economies reopen, experts advise two ways to take positions in this sector. Of course, as they warn from Wisdom Tree, “It remains to be seen if there will be a recovery as fast as in equities”, where despite the weakness that macro data after another shows, the comeback is taking shape.

Specialized analyst and broker Andrew Hecht explains from Investing.com that “every year is a new adventure” in these assets. Here he points out that, despite the comeback experienced in recent weeks, “the prices of live cattle and lean pigs stood at $ 2 and $ 1.33 per pound, respectively, when in April of last year they amounted to 2, 75 and $ 1.87 ”. A comparison that the comeback achieved in recent days is dazzling.

ETFs and specialized funds

The first, and perhaps the most obvious, method is to invest in ETFs on a basket of agricultural raw materials, since the European regulation prevents the distribution among retailers of investment products referenced to a single asset, unlike what happens in the USA where this practice is allowed.

In this case, managers advise keeping an eye on the basket of each ETF, because unlike the global trends that equities can set, in agricultural raw materials, each asset has its own circumstances, starting with the quality and quantity of its harvests or upbringing. The cocoaFor example, it is affected by difficulties in transporting it from the few regions that produce it on an industrial scale, Morín points out that “Ecuador estimated a loss of $ 30 per quintal” for this concept.

Of the coffee points out that the drastic drop in global demand due to the closure of the hospitality industry and large distributors such as Starbucks, Luckin Coffee or Tim Hortons. Although “coffee stocks in the US are at a minimum of four years, the International World Coffee Organization (ICO) estimated a decrease in coffee beans on a continuous basis, to place production at 500,000 60-kilo bags.” The result is lurching of up to 25% overnight in the futures market.

In any case, the managers consulted recommend measure very much which part of the portfolio can be compromised an investment with which you are often unfamiliar. The convention is that the assets entrusted to agricultural raw materials do not represent much more than 10% of the total invested. This reference, which is also valid, although with nuances, to investment in this segment through specialized funds in companies linked to the agricultural world and the distribution and marketing of their products.

This last option is more balanced and diversified than taking positions directly through the actions of one or more of these companies.

Among the usual of these baskets are the German holding Bayer, the Canadian chemistry Nutrien, the American meat Sanderson FarmsFrench Danone, the Switzerland Nestle and the manufacturer of tractors and machinery Deere & Co, among many.

.