How to invest in the health sector after Covid-19, according to Robeco

Robeco has been investing in sustainability, and since 2009 is when they integrate sustainability in all their investment processes.

Since March 2019, Covid-19 has put health systems in the first line of defense worldwide, reminding us of the great importance of health care. As it points Ana Claver, Head Robeco Iberia, US Offshore and Latam, “Investing in health and wellness will prevent ten million premature deaths by 2030.”

The strategy of RobecoSAM Health Living Fund, positively impacts four Sustainable Development Goals (SDG):

Objective 2: zero hunger.

Objective 3: Health & Wellness.

Objective 6: clean water and sanitation.

Objective 9: industry, innovation and infrastructure.

The RobecoSAM Health Living Fund is in charge of identifying those companies that provide solutions for a healthier life through disease prevention, early diagnoses and effective and efficient treatments. And all this, as indicated by Ana Claver, Head Robeco Iberia, US Offshore and Latam, does it through four differentiating lines:

Finally, it should be noted that all the funds of the manager are aimed at investing in leaders who are capable of providing solutions to the great social and environmental challenges that lie ahead.