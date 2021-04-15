How to Invest in the Coinbase IPO

In one of the most anticipated IPOs of the year, Coinbase shares began trading publicly on April 14, and the company had an initial valuation of $ 100 billion. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts have been quick to see this as a proxy for digital currencies taking another major step into the mainstream, and many tech-focused investors are now looking for ways to invest in Coinbase.

There are many reasons why Coinbase stock is an attractive prospect right now, not least because the current cryptocurrency boom has caused increasing numbers of people to start investing in digital currencies. As a beginner-friendly exchange, Coinbase has found a way to expand its customer base as Bitcoin soars to the moon.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

This is one of the reasons for Coinbase’s impressive valuation at its launch. With more than 50 million users and the potential to grow, the company’s shares present an interesting investment opportunity, even for those who until now have stayed away from cryptocurrencies.

Where to invest in Coinbase stocks

There are a variety of online brokers that you can use to invest in Coinbase, but with such a variety of options, it is important to ensure that you choose a reliable platform.

Each broker will differ in terms of their fee structure, range of stocks available to trade, and overall reputation. Out of the many great trading platforms available, we’ve created the top 3 for people interested in investing in Coinbase:

1. eToro

As a full service, it’s hard to beat eToro. The Israel-based broker has been up and running since 2007 and has over 20 million users who rely on the platform for their stock trading. Most notable probably for its social trading capabilities whereby users can follow the performance of other traders, eToro is a trusted platform with easy-to-use tutorials to walk you through how to invest in Coinbase.

Register here>

2. Plus500

Another giant within the online broker space, Plus500 represents one of the most trusted ways to invest in Coinbase stocks. Specializing in CFD trading services, Plus500 is an international British firm that helps millions of investors each year to increase their capital.

Register here>

3. Capital.com

If you are looking for an easy way to invest in Coinbase stocks, then Capital.com has an easy to use trading interface that is great for beginners. With a solid reputation for fast transactions and reasonable transfer fees, this broker is among the best in the business.

Register here>

What is Coinbase?

Coinbase is one of the best known online cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Founded in 2012, the platform has grown alongside cryptocurrencies that help its users to trade. The exchange has more than 56 million verified users, all of whom can buy and sell prominent cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and XRP with the click of a button.

Coinbase’s particular appeal to its users is the simplicity of its platform. Founders Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam saw the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize the financial world, and also that for this to happen, people would need a user-friendly place to trade cryptocurrencies. Coinbase was the platform they designed to meet this demand.

To invest in cryptocurrencies using the platform, you simply need to sign up for a Coinbase account, verify your identity with a photo ID, and fund your account. From that point, you can use the Coinbase website or mobile app to select the cryptocurrency you want to buy, immediately see the price at which it is currently trading, and instantly execute the transaction.

The company operates entirely online and does not have a physical headquarters; employs more than 1,700 employees worldwide and is accessible to users in more than 100 countries. With a quarterly trading volume in excess of $ 300 billion, it’s no wonder that Coinbase’s initial public offering (or rather, direct listing) was so highly anticipated.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by registering with our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account

Is now the right time to invest in Coinbase?

As with any IPO, investors have wondered if Coinbase shares will rise in value due to a strong initial performance, or if it will turn out to be overpriced and it might be wiser to wait until the price bottoms out.

As with any investment in the stock market, the important thing is to do your own analysis to be able to weather any volatility and make rational decisions. The debate is already online between people who feel that Coinbase shares will skyrocket and others who feel that they will fall shortly after opening.

Twitter is a good touchstone to see how investors feel about Coinbase, so here are some reactions from today’s news:

CNBC is literally in disbelief that Coinbase marketcap is going to surpass Goldman Sachs. Fun to watch. – eric.eth (@econoar) April 14, 2021

In general, before investing in Coinbase, do your own research. If you decide that you want to invest your money in the company, register with a trusted broker to make your investment.