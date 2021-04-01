How to invest in art, an asset with a double return

A visitor at The House of Fine Art – HOFA Gallery in London. (Photo: Dominic Lipinski / PA Images via Getty Images)

My interest in art as an investment started in 2015 in Bogotá. I decided to go to the international Art Fair of the city, called ARTBOG and there they introduced me to Susie Guzmán, a former lawyer who decided to turn her life around and dedicate herself to the art world, becoming one of the 20 women most influential in the world of Art in Spain. She is the one who has taught me everything I know about this type of alternative investment.

Guzmán has spent more than fifteen years developing his professional work in contemporary art galleries, both in Europe and in the US, and currently works independently advising individuals and companies in the purchase of works of art to create or improve collections with the aim of maintain their artistic or economic relevance over time.

Another woman worthy of admiration in the sector is Rocío Ledesma, also Spanish, who for 25 years was director of the Innovation and Products departments at Banif and Andbank. Later, she decided to change her career by becoming a founding partner at Navis Capital Desarrollo, SGEIC, an alternative investment fund manager registered with the CNMV, and a manager at Dextra Corporate Advisors, an independent M&A and corporate boutique. She is also part of the WA4STEAM association, an international community of women business angels.

For many, art crosses the investment barrier to become a passion. Photo: Getty Images.

I met Rocío a few years ago being both panelists in an economic forum of Private Banking and Family Offices in Madrid together with Cayetano Martínez de Irujo, who recalled the importance of diversifying since if you have all your investments in works of art you can stop having liquidity, which has a huge risk and can end up being a serious problem. That made me think about the great need there is to know more about these types of assets.

So far this year and with the pandemic, world records have already been broken in virtual auctions and the prices of high-end works of art continue to rise. Projections estimate that this market will move up to 2.6 trillion dollars in 2026.

Read more

Why invest in art in 2021?

Profitability and growth

The art and antiques market has grown 13% annually in the last 20 years and moves 50,000 million euros a year worldwide according to a report by Art Market Research.

Its online sales continue to grow and a report by the US bank Citi has revealed that the art market worldwide has experienced a growth of 13% annually since 2000, while a study carried out by Art Market Research determined that in the In the last 10 years, the works of contemporary artists have achieved an average annual return of 12.4%.

The economic context

In times like the ones we are experiencing as a result of the pandemic, there are always buying opportunities at more attractive prices than in times of growth, says Rocío Ledesma. In the future, it is worth bearing in mind that the new stimulus measures by central banks after the crisis will keep real rates low for longer than was expected a few months ago, reducing the opportunity cost of owning cadres, which which will be reflected in the prices of the works.

It is said that it takes 12 to 18 months for a recession to reach the art market. And even so, the correlation that exists between works of art and any other good or economic indicator is minimal: sales and prices fall but to a lesser extent than other assets.

Visitors at the Art Russia Fair 2021 contemporary art fair in Moscow. (Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin TASS via Getty Images)

Safe-haven value for investors

In addition, art is considered a safe haven for several reasons:

It is a good that does not depend exclusively on the government and its actions.

It was one of the economic sectors that recovered the fastest from the recession experienced during the first decade of the 20th century.

In times of high inflation, art has appreciated, and even more than other safe havens such as gold.

Investor satisfaction

In addition, of all this, Susie Guzmán refers to other incentives that are also worthwhile: “Acquiring a work of art has an immediate pleasant effect on those who buy it and their environment. It reflects our tastes and interests, and serves, not only to better understand ourselves if not to better understand the world around us. Acquiring work in the primary market directly influences the group of creators and galleries creating economic flow. In addition, if the acquisition of artwork is done with the advice adequate, without a doubt, our collection becomes an asset with great value in the medium and long term.

Christie’s Manhattan auction. REUTERS / Carlo Allegri

The ways you can invest in art

Buy direct from the artist or gallery that represents you

Nowadays you can go to both the primary market and do it by buying from private dealers and at auction, known as the secondary market.

If you are not an art expert, the best way to do it is with the help of consultants, such as Guzmán herself. They will help you make the right choice and will also prevent you from ripping us off.

Online shopping

The Internet is not only an inexhaustible source of information, but also a great market in which to acquire works of art.

Online art dealer Artfinder posted the highest sales in its seven-year history. The platform sold a piece of art every 12 minutes, as total sales increased 65%.

Even the traditional auction houses Christie’s and Sotheby’s have increased their online sales to meet demand. Until not long ago, this type of asset was practically unattainable for a common investor.

Each time it is a most liquid asset, thanks to new technologies. An example is AmazonArt, which also allows you to sell works of art since 2013.

Art backgrounds

Grouping art advisory services under the umbrella of a regulated entity is a plus. In funds, it is already diversified by investing in more pieces than the collector alone could buy with the amount he has in some cases.

According to Ledesma, the correlation of art with other financial assets is very low, and even negative in some cases (real estate and bonds). That is why, when analyzing portfolios of different assets, their expected profitability improves if we add a percentage of art.

For example, according to the International Art Exchange, for an expected return of 10.25% per annum, the risk of an optimized balanced portfolio is reduced from almost 12% to 8% after including art. Whenever art is added to asset selection, the risk of the overall portfolio is reduced.

Workers at McTear’s auction house carry a painting. REUTERS / David Moir

Typical investors of artistic assets

In the case of Guzmán, being an art advisor for families and focused on going to the primary and secondary market, the profile of her clients is very varied. From young people who start collecting art through a generational or aesthetic connection, to families with decades of experience collecting, in which the works are passed from parents to children and whose collection grows with each generation.

From his experience, “they all share an intellectual concern and a commitment to artistic creation.” “It is true that we are seeing a more conservative moment, so that collectors are looking for more painting and sculpture compared to other media such as video or installation. However, there is a current still in its infancy but that is making many headlines that is committed to The NFT (non-fungible token or crypto art), art that is defined in relation to the technology that creates and distributes it, which allows it to be exclusively traded and traded in the digital world. motivates the possession of the art object “.

However, those who invest through art funds, according to Ledesma, are family offices and private banking individuals. Large institutional groups are beginning to analyze this type of alternative, but most are not yet including it in portfolios as a financial asset, although many of them (banks, insurance companies, mutuals …) have art directly in their foundations and companies. They are great collectors and exhibit their works at their venues. It is an asset that has an emotional and passionate component that weighs more for the moment compared to profitability.

conclusion about investing in art

It is an investment with double return: the pleasure and enjoyment of obtaining the asset and the profitability that this work can generate.

Although, as Ledesma says, “the secret of the revaluation of works of art is in the global management that is carried out of them”. As he explains, “It is not a question of ‘betting’ on works or pieces that may increase in value but rather of working in the field of management so that this happens. For this reason – he continues – it is important to be very well advised as we resort or consult to a financial advisor on wealth management. And we must not forget that art is a much less liquid asset than traditional alternatives and whose investment, if you want to take advantage of the full impact of good management, must be considered in the long term, as in a real estate, infrastructure or renewable vehicle´´.

If you want to know more, the largest database on prices of works of art is: art.eu which is listed on the Paris stock exchange under the code PRC.

You may also like:

VIDEO | Crypto Millionaires Fuel Digital Art Market Boom