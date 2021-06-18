How to invest in a pandemic according to Principal Global Investors

BASE SCENARIO

The world economies are reacting favorably to policy stimulus, even though some are still affected by pandemic restrictions. The successful vaccination campaign, coupled with continued monetary and fiscal stimulus, point to improved earnings and a faster global recovery. In this cyclical environment, they maintain their preference for risky assets, including cyclicals, small caps, and real assets. The US economy grows 6.0% in 2021.

The American economy it will lead world growth and its GDP will reach a new high in the second quarter of 2021. The huge stimulus from the central banks of developed markets continues.

Although the stimulus It will come at a slower pace, still favoring risk assets during 2021. US EPS exceeds the 2019 peak by 8% by the end of the year.

In several other markets, EPS will exceed pre-pandemic levels. The emerging markets they will register positive growth compared to 2019, while Europe and Japan will lag behind. Risk appetite will be less sensitive to virus activity and more sensitive to fear of inflation.

Even if there is inflation, central banks they will avoid raising interest rates in the near future. Inflation measured by personal consumption spending in the US will end 2021 between 2.25% and 2.5%.

From Principal Global Investors see three main risks that could alter our base scenario:

1. Fear of a growth slump: New waves of infections, exacerbated by setbacks in vaccine distribution, efficacy, or acceptance, cause bankruptcies and additional job losses.

2. Premature hardening: inflationary pressures are building up faster than expected, raising doubts about the decision not to touch Federal Reserve rates.

3. Regulatory restriction: the US Congress accelerates deep reforms of regulation, competition and taxation of the technology sector.

Read more

This is the current opinion of Principal Global Asset Allocation and is not intended to be, nor should it be understood as a projection or guarantee of future events in relation to specific investments or markets in general.

INVESTMENT PERSPECTIVES

A deeper analysis for investors and their portfolios.

The manager believes that, in this cyclical environment, it is possible to adopt multiple investment strategies. For example, investing in a mix of asset classes favored by cyclical trends, actively positioning portfolios with specific biases, and / or selecting managers with the most appropriate exposures to take advantage of cyclicality.

They remain bullish on risk assets and continue to overweight equities. They are underweight in risk reduction alternative assets and fixed income, including developed market sovereigns, Treasuries and mortgages.

They continue to find alternative profitability-enhancing assets appealing and have increased their exposure to real assets.

Main variations in positioning during the quarter:

VARIABLE INCOME

• They remain overweight US large-cap stocks, but strong growth, rising inflation and bond yields are slowly pushing them away from US large-cap tech stocks.

• They are reallocating that capital to the more cyclical segment of markets, such as value-oriented large-cap stocks.

• They continue to maintain a preference for small caps, the United States and Japan. In emerging markets, they have moved from neutral to overweight. Europe remains clearly underweight.

FIXED RENT

• They retain the bias in favor of spread assets, including high yields, preferred securities and emerging market debt.

• They have reduced duration risk in US Treasuries, given their strong rise this year, which could force them to revise their underweight to the segment in the coming months.

• Outside the US, they remain underweight developed market sovereign debt and prefer credit.

Alternative assets

• Your exposure to alternative assets can be classified into three categories: assets that provide improved profitability, asset classes such as private equity and private debt; assets that provide risk reduction, such as cash and hedge fund funds; and real assets, such as raw materials and real estate.

• They have continued to expand their tactical preference for real assets. Real assets continue to be your preferred tactic for participating in a cyclical rally.

asset_allocation_principalglobalinvestors

In their current investment prospects, they continue to see opportunities for investors in all asset classes.

VARIABLE INCOME

US Small Cap Preference and Traditional Mega Cap Stocks

• Leveraging the Cycle by Overweighting Small Cap

• Secular growth and strong fundamentals through exposure to megacap technology

Recommended strategies

• Small-cap strategies.

• Exposure to mega-capitalization.

• Exposure to large caps.

FIXED RENT

Application of the risk budget between high volatility asset classes.

• High yield spreads look attractive, backed by fundamentals.

• Preferred securities offer income and diversification benefits.

• They recommend a long duration bias.

Recommended strategies

• High performance strategies.

• Preferred securities.

ALTERNATIVES

Use of uncorrelated real assets and securities that improve profitability.

• Strategies focused on real returns are more attractive when nominal growth slows.

• REITs and real estate investment capital early participate in the expansion of the cycle.

Recommended strategies

• Strategies specialized in real assets.

• Real estate investment capital.

• Global REITs.

EMERGING MARKETS

Financial conditions in emerging markets are expected to tighten more than in developed markets.

• In general, they offer hedging against the political and macro risks of developed markets.

• ME credit offers an attractive yield premium over developed markets.

Recommended strategies

• Unrestricted EM debt strategies.