How to Invest for INFLATION

In the recent webinar “Outlook 2021: second semester”, regarding our Tactical vision, we highlighted how a recommended strategy, given the current macro and sectorial outlook, to position ourselves in favor of inflation. That is to say, get on that bullish current and play in its favor. How do we do it? Well, by overweighting sectors that are highly correlated positively with inflation and, therefore, that will register an increase in profits and margins in the heat of rising prices. We are looking for companies, therefore, from the raw materials sector, mines, companies that also set prices due to dominant position in the market, companies with income in $, anticipating a greater rise in inflation in the USA and a faster take-off of its economy.

And what are the proper names under these criteria? In the Spanish market, Acerinox, which is also clearly undervalued by PER (10.26v), also discounting the EPS growth estimated for 2021e is undervalued by PEG (0.02v) and if we add a yield on dividend higher than 5%, there is no doubt that we have a good gap between value and price.

ENCE also operates in a business clearly favored by the recovery of raw material prices and also trades at a discount by multiples (ENCE’s full Fundamental Analysis REPORT). Other companies in this group such as Repsol, CIE Automotive, Grifols, Fluidra, ACS and Sacyr could complete a pro-inflation portfolio.

And for those more international investors looking for geographic diversification, European companies could be added under these same criteria. such as BASF, Total, Air Liquide, Saint-Gobain, Schneider El, Anglo American, Solvay and Antofagasta. The Prime subscriber can consult all the stock market ratios, profitability, solvency, liquidity and growth of these companies in Investment Strategies, in the company file of each one of them.

If our scope includes Wall Street, we have companies favored by inflation and easy to fix prices. such as Cisco Systems, Apple, Coca-Cola Co.

Also inflationary businesses such as Martin Marietta, Caterpillar, Honeywell, Chevron, Newmont Corp., FMC Corp and Strikewell Energy Corp (SKK). Also in the company file of these companies in EI we show for subscribers First market ratios, solvency, liquidity, profitability and growth.

All this proposed stock selection not only meets the criteria imposed in our inflationary strategy, but also meets our general criteria and fundamental analysis imperatives that we synthesize in:

Growth in revenue and EBITDA

Robust balance sheet with well-structured leverage, good solvency and no liquidity strains

In addition to an accredited management team with a well-defined business plan.

Undervaluation by multiple under a historical and sectorial comparison.

