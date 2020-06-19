They even offer home delivery service

Photo:

Cindy Ord / .

The COVID-19 has not only affected companies or manufacturers, but also people who are experiencing difficult and scarce times. However right now companies like Hertz They offer to sell thousands of their cars at great discounts.

There is uncertainty in wanting to buy a car with a good deal through the tough times, but now might be a good time to find bargains with car rental companies.

Still we have to consider personal finances and not jump into a used car business â € ‹â €‹ just because you see an attractive price that could put you in a bad financial position in the future.

Apart from analyzing your finances, you should also take precautions when buying a used car and prevent contagion from the coronavirus.

Here we help you know how to intelligently and safely find a used car offer from a rental company in the days of COVID-19:

The price: The main reason to consider a used or late model vehicle. It is important to compare the cost with other car rental agencies.

In a new car, you can take advantage of deals and get a new vehicle for a lower monthly payment than buying a used rental car.

Miles has the vehicle. Any car with more than 15,000 miles per year is a risk that it may fail in the not-too-distant future.

Cars sold by Enterprise spend a year as rent, on average, before being put up for sale, the company says. Hertz has said that many of his vehicles have accumulated between 25,000 and 40,000 miles.

Rental cars are often driven on long highway road trips. And miles on the road are not as bad for vehicles as city miles

To ensure everyone’s safety during the pandemic. Hertz, Enterprise and Avis They have websites that allow you to shop in your area without leaving your home. They even offer home delivery service and thus reduce contact with people.

If you are going to visit the lot in person, don’t forget your hand sanitizer and if you are looking for a car from a rental company, you may want to wear a mask, gloves and take all necessary precautions.

***

It may interest you: