When we talk about torrent files, generally the download of this type of files is through the use of P2P networks and the corresponding client, as is the case with uTorrent and one of the most popular. If we are users with experience in this type of practice, everything will sound quite familiar to us, however, to those who are starting in this world, it may still sound quite complex to them.

Therefore, taking into account that Google Chrome is the web browser most used by the majority of users in much of the world and that uTorrent is one of the most popular clients, we are going to show how to integrate uTorrent in the browser so that we can Download torrent files directly from Chrome and be able to manage our downloads in a much easier way.

Integrate P2P download client in Chrome

To manage uTorrent downloads from the browser From Google, the first thing we need is to have the client and the browser installed on our computer. If so, we will have almost everything ready, while if we do not yet have uTorrent on the PC, the first thing we will have to do is go to the official website of the client and proceed with its download.

Once downloaded, we will have to proceed with the installation and then with its configuration. For this, we will have to access the preferences the program from the menu Options and go reviewing each of the options, General configuration, interface, folders for downloads, ports, bandwidth, uTorrent limiter, options for the download queue, if we want to activate remote access, default player, etc.

With everything ready, we are now able to integrate uTorrent in Google Chrome to be able to manage all downloads through the browser comfortably. To do this, we will have to draw on a extension which has been designed for the Google browser and is fully available free on the Chrome Web Store, uTorrent Easy Client. As we can see, it is an extension that is highly valued by users who have used it or are still using it.

To install it in our browser, all we have to do is click on the button Add to Chrome. In a few moments we will proceed with the installation and we will see how its quick access icon appears next to the address bar in Chrome. If we click on this icon and the first time a window will appear where we must indicate the configuration data for uTorrent integration, such as username, password, ip, port, etc.

To know the data that we must enter, we have to open the uTorrent client, enter Options> Preferences and once there, we display the option Advanced and we select Web UI. Then we check the box Enable Web UI, enter the username and password and then check the box as well Alternative listening port and we enter port 8080.

Now, we can go back to the uTorrent Easy Client configuration window and enter the information we just created, username, password, IP, port and click Apply. If everything is done correctly, we will have already completed the integration of uTorrent in Google Chrome and we can start managing all our downloads from the browser itself.

All we have to do is leave the client running in the background in our team and use the extension if it were the client himself to manage everything from the browser. From there we will be able to add torrents for download, delete them, change certain settings such as bandwidth, etc.

uTorrent also has its web version

Another option to control our downloads from the browser is to use the web version of uTorrent, available for download completely free of charge from this link on its official website. Its installation is very simple, since we will be guided by an assistant. Once finished, the tool will be opened directly to us in a new tab of our browser.

There we will find a text box to search for torrents and just below, the options to add torrent or a button that will show us a video tutorial that shows us how to use the web client step by step. Therefore, as we can see its use is very simple and also, we can use uTorrent Web from other download pages or through .torrent files that we have previously downloaded.

In this way, all we have to do to download Torrent files is visit one of the download sites for this type of content or files, click on the magnet link and indicate that we want to open it directly with uTorrent Web. It is also usually available the option to click on the link with the right mouse button and select the option copy the link address to paste it later in the tool.

If we already have a .torrent file or the page we have come to offers us a file of this type instead of a link, all we have to do is click on the button Add Torrent from uTorrent Web and click Browse. Now we go to the path where we have the file, select it and the download will automatically start.