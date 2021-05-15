How to install the Xiaomi launcher on mobiles from other brands

If you want your Android terminal to look like a Xiaomi, install its official launcher.

Xiaomi is one of our favorite brands. Not only because it manufactures spectacular terminals with an unbeatable value for money, but also because of MIUI, the customization layer of its terminals and that for many users, is the best.

While MIUI little or nothing resembles the minimalism of pure Android terminals like Google’s Pixels, that is precisely one of its attractions. MIUI adds a multitude of options to Android offering the user numerous configuration settings that allow us to get the most out of our Chinese terminals.

What if we told you that you can have a customization layer like MIUI on any Android terminal regardless of the brand? Well, it can and also in a very simple way. Remember, this is Android and here there are no limits to customization.

Install the Xiaomi launcher on any Android smartphone

We have always said that one of the strengths of Android compared to the competition is its infinite customization possibilities. If you want, it can completely transform your Android terminal to the point of no two smartphones being the same.

Furthermore, to customize an Android terminal does not need much knowledge since the times of ROMs, root and other stories are behind us. Just by installing something as simple as a launcher from the Google application store, we will launch a new smartphone.

And if you want your mobile device to look like a Xiaomi, why not install its official launcher completely free of charge? It’s called Mint Launcher, is from Xiaomi and has more than 10 million downloads in the Google Play Store. Nothing bad.

Mint Launcher disguises our terminal as Xiaomi MIUI And although it does not have all the possibilities that MIUI 12 offers to the owners of terminals of the Chinese brand, the truth is that its customization options and settings are not bad for being a completely free application.

Mint Launcher allows all of the following and more:

Install third-party icon appsChange the size of the iconsCustomize the home screenChoose from various screen transition effectsThe 11 best launchers for your Android: customize it to your liking and make it unique

In addition to this, it also allows navigation by gestures, it has an application search engine as well as other simple and very useful functions, such as being able to uninstall apps in batches and not one by one. As if that were not enough, it also allows you to hide application icons to safeguard our privacy.

Mint Launcher is a fairly light tool since it barely weighs 8.3 megabytes and is compatible with terminals that have Android 5.0 and later versions, or what is the same, It can be installed in old smartphones and incidentally give them a second life.

