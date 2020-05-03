Although the light seems to be appearing a little at the end of the tunnel, we still have a long way to go to leave the house as we did before – and even more so that the pandemic ends and the world turns again. All the services, social networks and applications are turning to their users so that we can overcome the Coronavirus crisis.

And for this reason, WhatsApp has partnered with the WHO (World Health Organization) itself for joint action on the messaging app.

Stickers ‘Together at home’

Since WhatsApp activated the function of being able to send and receive ‘stickers’, during these 18 months “they have become one of the communication methods preferred by people and the fastest growing in our application”. For this reason, the app owned by Facebook and the WHO have worked together to launch the ‘Together at Home’ sticker pack, that “it will help people communicate with their loved ones during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This sticker pack offers “a creative way” to remind others of tasks such as:

– Handwashing

– Maintain physical distance

– Exercise.

And of course they also include references to the phealth professionals, the video calls you can make from WhatsApp -and whose user limit has doubled to 8-, the Telecommuting and even to pets like cats and dogs. The best thing is that this pack comes adapted to 10 languages, including Spanish, so all the phrases and words do not come only in English.

Install stickers on WhatsApp

Open any individual or group chat on WhatsApp Next to the text box where to write the message tap the emoji icon, and below, where you have to choose between emojis and GIFs, the Stickers optionTo add new sticker packs, press the ‘+’ icon next to it from which you want to download –‘Together at home’ The first one will appear, and wait for the confirmation.