Script Hook V is a tool that helps GTA V players do whatever they want in the game. From being immortal, running tirelessly, stealthily, calling cars, planes, ships, motorcycles, all weapons, weapon accessories, weather, weather, speed, moving anywhere, adding events, summoning in-game characters, and much more. . It is for all this that many users usually use it.

For example, getting a car in GTA V, especially a rare one like the Sport Car, is quite difficult due to its low occurrence rate. With the mod menu you can summon as many vehicles as you want.

If you like this mod for GTA V, keep reading the steps so you know how to install Script Hook V for GTA V.

How to install mod GTA V Script Hook V

The first thing you should do is download the latest version of Script Hook V for GTA V: download the latest version. Once downloaded, unzip the .ZIP file containing the mod for GTA V. Just extract the “bin” folder.

You can unzip the “bin” folder anywhere you want on your computer, no problem. Once unzipped, go to that folder and copy the three files it contains.

Next, go to the folder where you have GTA V installed and paste the three files there.

Now enter the GTA V game and press the F4 key to show the Script Hook V mod.

You can control the mod menu with the numeric keypad. And, of course, the most important thing, being able to call cars, motorcycles, planes, helicopters, control the weather, the weather, summon personnel,… come on, the GTA V in the palm of your hand.

Of course, you have to take into account that the compiled script plugins depend solely on the ScriptHookV.dll file, so when the game is updated, all you have to do to make the scripts work again is update the ScriptHookV.dll .

