how to install the beta on your mobile and which devices can do it

We are going to explain to you how to download the Beta version of Android 12, the new version of Google’s mobile operating system that will come with juicy new features and aesthetic changes. After three previews for developers, today the first beta to bring Android 12 to all users was announced during Google I / O in 2021.

But before launching to install this beta version, you should remember that these are unstable trial versions of the operating system, versions that are still unpolished and will present many bugs and various things that do not work. Therefore, it is convenient to make a backup copy of your files in case something goes wrong in the process. For the rest, you will see that the process to access the beta is simple if you have any of the compatible mobiles.

With which mobiles you can test the beta

The beta of each new version of Android is usually always available on all the latest Google mobiles. In this case not all, but from Pixel 3, so if you have a later model you can download the beta and start testing it.

In addition to this, Google also usually allows other third-party manufacturers to start offering the Android beta as well, especially those who bet on a cleaner or almost pure Android, without layers of customization that require a lot of work. Then we leave you the list of devices that can install the beta for Android 12:

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

In addition to these mobiles, The beta of Android 12 will also reach mobiles from other manufacturers, such as Asus, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE. However, at the moment they have not yet specified the specific models.

How to update the mobile to the beta of Android 12

The main method of installing the beta is not online yet, but we are explaining it to you. As soon as it is enabled, we will update the article.

To install the Android 12 beta on your compatible mobile, you first have to go to the Android Beta program website. In her, click on the Login button to sign up for the beta with your Google account. Even if you had signed up for previous betas in the past, you will have to repeat the process now with Android 12. It may still take a while to be available.

Here you will have to log in with your account, and after doing so, go down to a section of Devices suitable for the program. Here you will see the mobiles linked to your account where you can install the beta. When you see it, click on the mobile where you want to try it and click on the Participate button. The website will ask you to accept the conditions of use.

Once your mobile is registered, in a period of about 24 hours you will receive an update with the beta which will be like a normal operating system update. If not, you must enter Settings> System> Advanced> System update within your mobile and go looking for updates until it reaches you.

Another more manual and somewhat more complex option is to download the Android Flash Tool, at least if you have a Pixel mobile. On this page you can download a zip with the Android 12 beta version for your device, and then you can install it manually with this tool. Of course, you should only do it if you have a good understanding of how it works.

Android 12 Calendar

Next, we leave you the update calendar so you know when will each beta version of Android 12 arrive, and when the final version is due to arrive.

February: Android 12 Developer Preview 1.

March: Android 12 Developer Preview 2.

April: Android 12 Developer Preview 3.

May: Android 12 Beta 1.

June: Android 12 Beta 2.

July: Beta 3.

August: Android 12 Beta 4.

August: Candidate version.

August: Final version.