The public beta of Android 11 Now available to users with eligible devices. If you own a Pixel 2 or higher model, you’re in luck, as you can take a look at the new version of the operating system.

For install Android 11 on your mobile device first we have to check that it is compatible. Only Google Pixels are currently on the eligible list. If you have a Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo or another different model, you will have to wait a few weeks to be able to access it.

What devices are compatible with the Android 11 beta?

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3A

Pixel 3A XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

How to install the Android 11 beta on my mobile phone?

If you met the requirements, the first thing you should do is register your mobile on the web https://www.google.com/android/beta. Then you must go to the mobile configuration and select System Update. There, all you have to do is click on “Check for update” to request the beta manually. If you are not in a hurry, you can skip the previous step and wait for the notification to install the OTA system.

The update can appear within a maximum period of 24 hours from the moment you registered your mobile on the Android 11 Beta site, so you must be patient. The installation should not cause problems, so after restarting the mobile you will be able to access the latest Android beta.

This process does not require unlocking the device nor to activate the debugging by USB, as it happens with the Android Flash Tool. The public beta of Android 11 is intended for general users, so the installation is much easier than the process of flashing the device and manual download.

What do I do if I don’t have a Pixel and want to install Android 11?

The Android 11 beta will be available for other models. Xiaomi enabled the program for models Mi MIX 3 5G, Mi 9 and Redmi K20 Pro (Mi 9T Pro). Oppo It will do the same for its OPPO Find X2 and Find X2 Pro terminals. OnePlus and Vivo They are also listed, and some recent models will be notified in the coming weeks.