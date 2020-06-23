Apple yesterday released iOS 14 beta, a version that we have already been able to test and whose public beta will arrive next month. However, From Xataka Móvil we have been able to install this version from the first day, and we are going to show you how you can do with iOS 14 in its early stages of development on your iPhone.

As usual, It is the responsibility of the user to install or not this software. It is a version so that developers can start working on it, so it is not intended for an average user to use on a daily basis. However, if you want to continue, we are going to tell you how you can easily install it.

How to install iOS 14 beta

To install iOS 14 beta we need a developer profile. The most common is that an average user does not have one, but they are not difficult to get. Beta.profiles is a page that has been uploading beta profiles for years, being reliable and allowing to download the official update from Apple. The process to get the profile is simple, so you just have to follow the steps that we indicate.

Access Beta.profiles from Safari on your iPhone. With another browser it will not work

Click on ‘Download’ to start downloading the profile

Once the profile is downloaded go to the settings of your iPhone

Access ‘General’

Press ‘Profile’ to authorize it

Ready. Once we have the profile installed on our iPhone, updates will come via OTA without us having to do anything else. In this case, the iOS 14 Developer Beta will be installed, since the ‘Public Beta’ profiles that could be downloaded at launch are no longer available. In our case we have tested the public beta, so we cannot guarantee the stability of the Developer Beta.

However, Apple Releases A Few Developer Versions Before The Final Release, so you will have constant updates with improvements between now and autumn, when iOS 14 will arrive in a stable way.

