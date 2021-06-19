How to install Microsoft Edge on Android?

Edge Chromium, a secure browser from Microsoft: we show you the steps to follow to have it on Android.

Microsoft Edge is the bet on the part of Microsoft in the world of web browsers. With a renewed design, a friendlier interface and above all, hundreds of interesting functions, it is planted as one of the best alternatives to the Google Chrome king.

But this does not stop there, since with the possibility of download Microsoft Edge, users of Windows 10 they will have the possibility to enjoy a continuous navigation, without interruptions and in a fluid way in their Android devices. Even if you don’t have Windows 10, you can also do it on your mobile.

If you are thinking of giving this browser a try or do not know how install Microsoft Edge on Android, we bring you a simple tutorial where we explain step by step, everything you must do to start using it.

How to sync Microsoft Edge for Android with the new Microsoft Edge for desktop

What is Microsoft Edge?

Before explaining all the necessary process to install Microsoft Edge on your Android device, it is important that you know what it is and What are its main characteristics. In this way, you do not know it or you are still not entirely clear how good it is, clarify any doubts.

In this sense, Microsoft Edge is presented as the Microsoft web browser that arrives accompanying the Windows 10 operating system. Now, we know you’re wondering: Wasn’t that Internet explorer? And yes, it was, because we are facing a Improved version, more powerful, safer and above all more intuitive.

This is because Edge is based on Chromium, the open source browser that has served as a “template” for Google Chrome and many more browsers. It’s like this, how is it new generation of web browser, it arrives very vitaminized and with the intention of erasing all traces (regrettable) of Internet Explorer.

Microsoft Edge main features

Microsoft Edge arrives loaded with news and features very interesting that undoubtedly are very attractive to users. For this reason, we comment on the ones that we consider the most important:

Safety

Although it is not about the web browser # 1 In terms of security, you can rest assured that your data and information will be well protected when browsing the web. It has great protection against phishing attacks, malicious extensions or corrupted files that can damage the operation of your computer or steal your data.

Faster and better performance

In oblivion is the experience of Internet explorer, where this explorer has become a meme. Edge is much faster and offers superior performance, thanks to the various improvements and optimizations it integrates.

It has various tools designed for productivity

Undoubtedly, one of these functions is to be able create web notes and share them with other users or save them for when you need them.

Reading view

If you are avid reader of articles or content on the web, you will know how distracting and exhausting both web advertising and multimedia files can be. Well, thanks to the reading view, you can focus directly on the text, leaving aside any distractions that interrupt your reading.

Multi platform

Like other web browsers, Microsoft Edge is compatible with different platforms, so that you can enjoy a seamless and continuous experience no matter where you do it from. Thanks to your application for Windows, Mac OS, Xbox One, iOS And of course Android, you will have your bookmarks, favorites, extensions and more, always content.

How to install Microsoft Edge on Android?

Very good, you already know more about him Microsoft Edge web browser and what are its most important features, so let’s get to the most important thing, how to install it on your Android device.

To do this, we present a small step-by-step tutorial:

Download the Microsoft Edge application from the Google Play Store and install it on your mobile, now log in with your microsoft account, in this way, you can sync your favorites, passwords, browsing history and all the settings you have.

In this case, it is best that you use the same profile of your Windows computer (in case it is your default browser on PC). If you do not want to log in with any user, simply press “Skip” and ready.

If you decide to use your Microsoft account, the browser will ask you if you want sync your passwords with all devices, so you won’t have to type them every time you enter a website. If you want to do it, click on “Check”, otherwise choose “Not now”Now, it will ask you for permission to share data about yourself and the use you give the browser with Microsoft to improve the browsing experience, if you want to do so click on “To accept” otherwise “Not now”.

Microsoft Edge features on Android

Microsoft Edge, like others browsers for mobile devices, has various functions that will make your experience more enjoyable. For example, you can search by terms or a specific address, use several tabs, InPrivate browsing (incognito mode), configure your default search engine, install extensions and a ton of other functions.

Forget the Google dinosaur, Microsoft Edge has a much better alternative

Definitely, install Microsoft Edge on Android is an excellent totally free alternative for those looking for a clean, safe and fast browser on mobile phones, as well as various sections that generate a round and friendly experience. Do you dare to install it?

If you liked this article, do not hesitate to take a look at how to download Google Chrome: all versions and how to always keep it updated.

