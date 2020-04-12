If you’re someone who bought a Mac in 2012 or 2013 and hasn’t updated their operating system since then, chances are you’re using macOS 10.8 Mountain Lion. It is a very obsolete version, so our recommendation is that you update to macOS Catalina as soon as possible to avoid that some websites even ask you to update browsers and they cannot.

And yes, at the hardware level you have no problems: all 2012 Macs can run macOS Catalina without problems. I myself am writing this article for you from my iMac at the end of 2012 and using the latest version of the system as if it were nothing. The problem comes when you try to update from macOS 10.8 Mountain Lion to macOS 10.15 Catalina from the Mac App Store … and this tells you that to update to Catalina you need to have installed at least one macOS 10.9 Mavericks that you can no longer download.

An ‘intermediate’ update to have macOS Catalina

Since Apple wants (and rightly so) that you always use the latest version of macOS, the Mac App Store does not allow you to download versions prior to Catalina. But if you need to have macOS 10.9 to be able to update, even if your Mac is compatible, it seems that you are stuck in macOS 10.8, right? Yes, but fortunately Apple gives us a possibility to update equally.

Manzana allows us to download a macOS El Capitan installer in this section of its support website, which we can use as an intermediate step of updating to macOS Catalina. That is, we will first update from macOS 10.8 Mountain Lion to macOS 10.10 El Capitán, and from there we can easily update to macOS Catalina from the Mac App Store.

macOS 10.10 El Capitan is downloaded as a .dmg file and as an installer. It seems absurd, but we must “install the installer” of macOS 10.10 El Capitan on our computer. When we finish, an icon with the name ‘Install OS X El Capitán’ will appear in the Mac Applications folder. If you open it and follow the instructions, you can easily install that version of macOS.

As always, before doing this update you must have a backup of all your data, so as not to regret your loss in case the update fails. Another recommendation is that you do not stay halfway and settle for macOS El Capitan: take advantage and double upgrade to macOS Catalina to avoid future authentication and security problems.

By the way, you cannot use this macOS El Capitan installer to install it on a computer that already has a more modern version of the system. Apple records which computers carry the latest versions of macOS and does not allow downgrade. Again, it is always recommended to have the latest possible version of macOS to minimize incompatibilities and security risks.

