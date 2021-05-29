How to install Google TV on PC step by step

If you don’t have one of the latest Chromecasts, you can follow a few simple steps to test Google TV.

Google launched Google tv along with the latest version of the Chromecast, introducing interesting news in the Android TV interface, and promising that, sooner or later, those same news would reach other Android televisions. Time passes, and today there is no other device with Google TV beyond the Chromecast. Luckily now it’s easier than ever try google tv through a computer.

If you want to have the Google TV interface on your computerEither to discover its new functions, or to see if it convinces you before buying a TV with this operating system, we are going to explain how you can try google tv.

1. Download the beta of Android Studio Arctic Fox

To test Android Studio on your computer, we will have to resort to official emulator offered by Google.

This emulator is included in the Latest beta version of Android Studio, called “Arctic Fox”. You may download Android Studio 2020.3.1 Arctic Fox Beta 2 from the official website of developers for Android totally free, on Windows, Mac and Linux.

2. Download the image from Google TV

Once you’ve installed the latest version of Android Studio, it’s time to download the image corresponding to Google TV. To do this, follow these steps:

Open Android Studio and, on the initial screen, click on the icon with three vertical dots in the upper right corner. Choose the option “AVD Manager”. Click on “Create virtual device” and then, click on the category “ TV ”. Select any of the two available resolution options, and click on“ Next ”. Here, you must select the option with“ Release name: R ”, and“ Target: Android 11.0 (Google TV) ”. Tap on the text “Download” to download the image.

3. Start the Google TV emulator

Now you have the Google TV image downloaded in the official Android emulator. All you have to do is start the emulator to start using the Android TV interface from your computer.

To do this, go back to the “AVD Manager” following the steps indicated in the previous section, and select the Android TV image with Google TV. Finally, click on the green “Play” icon to start the emulator.

