How to install Chrome OS on Raspberry Pi and have a cheap computer

Teach, learn and create with Raspberry Pi. This is one of the mottos of this modest project that has become a real mass phenomenon. And with a Raspberry Pi you can do practically everything, including creating a simple computer with Chrome OS.

Let us remember that one of its peculiarities is that it supports any operating system, providing it with extraordinary functions. For example, you can turn your Raspberry Pi into a Chromecast to watch TV like we do in the 21st century. Or you can also install Android on Raspberry Pi to use it as a tablet or smart TV.

Today, however, we will see how to install Chrome OS on Raspberry Pi. Chrome OS It is Google’s operating system based on your web browser, which has evolved as a desktop operating system for those who do everything on the Internet. However, it is limited to certain devices, so we cannot get a Chrome OS installer official.

However, where Google does not reach software enthusiasts, such as those responsible for the FydeOS project, who have created a Chrome OS custom version that you can install on your Raspberry Pi.

Taking the foundation from Chromium OS

To launch FydeOS, its creators used Chromium OS, the source code that makes Chrome OS possible. Google does not provide you with the operating system that they integrate into Chromebooks, but its code does. It is not exactly the same, but less is nothing.

The part that interests us is that, with Chromium OS, we can create a version of Chrome OS for our purposes. For example, to install it on a Raspberry Pi, which is what we are interested in in this article.

The version developed by FydeOS works with most models: Raspberry Pi 3B / 3B + / 4B and Pi400. In addition, it is explained, step by step, in this GitHub repository. The only bad thing is that it takes some time and you have to follow the instructions in detail.

First of all, we need a PC to “cook” Chrome OS on. It can be a 32-bit or 64-bit PC. They recommend a 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 100GB of disk space (200GB, much better).

To compile the Chromium OS source code and create our own version of Chrome OS for Raspberry Pi, we recommend using Ubuntu Linux or Gentoo Linux. The reason is that we will download the source code with the tools Git and curl, available on command line, as well as Python as a scripting language.

If you have a Windows PC, you can install Ubuntu as the second operating system. If you don’t want to get involved, you can install Ubuntu on a virtual machine. Mind you, the performance will not be the same and the Chrome OS build process will take longer.

For the rest, this GitHub repository explains at length how to carry out this task. From installing the necessary tools to downloading the Chromium code, compiling it, installing additional software, etc.

The fastest method to install Chrome OS on Raspberry Pi

But wait, because there is Good news. If you don’t want to be so artisan and you prefer to have a Chrome OS image already ready to install on Raspberry Pi, those responsible for FydeOS they already offer this possibility. Although its official page is in Chinese, in this link you will find the download options.

As I said before, FydeOS it is an already compiled version of Chrome OS. In addition, it is available for different computers, from the classic PC to versions for VMware, Microsoft Surface devices … And what interests us: there is an image to install it on Raspberry Pi. The version is specific to Raspberry Pi 400, the keyboard that integrates Raspberry Pi, but it works for the aforementioned versions of Raspberry.

More on this topic