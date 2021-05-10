How to install Chrome extensions on Android

When Google Chrome saw the light, one of its hallmarks were the extensions. Inheritance of Mozilla Firefox, the extensions allowed third-party developers to integrate their applications into Chrome or even create extensions for Chrome with new functions that Google had not thought of entering into its web browser.

Today there are hundreds of extensions and apps for Google Chrome that allow us to do everything. However there is a problem. And is that the Chrome extensions are only available for this browser in their desktop versions and, at most, in Chrome OS. What about Android?

Officially, Google Chrome for Android does not have extensions. Or put another way. If you go to the Chrome Web Store from Android, you will not be able to install no extension. That’s the bad new. The good news is that there are alternatives to Google Chrome for Android based on its code, Chromium. And some of them allow the use of extensions.

Chrome extensions in Kiwi

The first alternative to Google Chrome for Android that we are going to use is Kiwi. The Kiwi browser or Kiwi Browser is a specific web browser for Android. Among its peculiarities, it is based on the Chromium source code, the same one used by Chrome. And other browsers like Opera, Brave, Edge and a long etcetera.

Another of its peculiarities is that supports Chrome extensions. On its own official page, it highlights it as one of its advantages over Google Chrome for Android. Also, the process is as simple as when you install extensions on Windows or macOS.

Once Kiwi is installed on Android, through Google Play, just open this web browser and display the menu in the upper right corner. It will sound like Google Chrome. Among the available options appears Extensions. You can also open this section by typing the link “kiwi: // extensions” in the address bar.

The first time, you will see an empty screen. It will go filling in extensions as you install them. And to make this easy, you will see a link that leads you to the Kiwi Web Store. Once there you will find the extensions for Chrome that you may have already installed on your desktop browser. Although not all of them are compatible, the vast majority are.

The process of installing Chrome extensions is as simple as entering the file of said extension and then clicking on the button Add to Chrome. Download and installation are automatic. Once installed, you will see the extension in “kiwi: // extensions”, as we saw before.

To uninstall extensions you will have to do the same as in Google Chrome for Windows or macOS. That is, we go to the section of Extensions and click on the button Get rid of.

The extensions in Yandex Browser

The second alternative to Google Chrome for Android that we are going to use is Yandex Browser. To understand us, Yandex is the Russian equivalent to Google. Or at least it is the closest thing we can find in that country.

Like other browsers mentioned above, Yandex Browser is based on Google Chrome. This makes it compatible with extensions for Chrome. And unlike the original browser, this russian version does support extensions on Android. What’s more, when you install and open Yandex Browser from Google Play, if you click on the drop-down menu, you will see the section Extensions.

You will also see this section from the drop-down menu> Settings> Extensions> Extensions catalog. Default, Yandex recommends you a few extensions. But if you go directly to the Google Chrome extension store, you can install the ones you like the most from there.

The extension installation process is simple. You enter your file and then click on the button Add to Chrome. After downloading, it will install itself. From now on, you will see the extensions installed from the drop-down, in the section Extensions.

