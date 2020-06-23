With yesterday’s announcement of Apple’s new operating systems, the time has come for trial software. If you are one of the adventurers who live on the edge and like to install the latest software, read carefully. Because we will see how to install betas for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS 11 Big Sur and tvOS 14 without being a developer.

Of course, from Applesfera we want to make it clear that installing beta software is not advisable for the average user. The current betas are for developers, so can adapt their own apps and report bugs in the systems. The public betas will come out next month, where any user can install them.

With this notice, we will use the Beta Profiles website to download everything you need without being a developer.

How to install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 betas for developers

The iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 betas follow the same installation scheme. There are two methods to do it, being the profile and OTA the most comfortable of the two. For OTA installation, We will download the profile of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on the iPhone or iPad that we want.

When downloading from Safari, we will see a notice that we already have the right profile. To install it, we must:

Open Settings> Downloaded profile.

We will press Install.

We enter the lock code.

We may have to restart the device.

With the profile installed, we go to Settings> General> Software update.

We download and install iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

To install the betas for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 from a Mac, we follow these steps:

We download the IPSW file corresponding to our model on the computer.

We connect the iPhone or iPad to the Mac by cable.

We open the Finder and search for the device.

While pressing the Option or Alt button, we click on Restore device.

We will choose the IPSW file with the beta of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

Done, the process can take a long time, so plan well when you’re going to do it.

How to install the watchOS 7 beta

WatchOS 7 beta can only be installed via OTA profile. To do this, follow these steps:

Download the profile on your iPhone.

Install it from the Watch app on an iPhone with the iOS 14 beta.

You will have to confirm several times and enter the lock code.

It will be downloaded and installed. Keep in mind that it takes 50% battery and be connected to the charger to complete.

How to install macOS 11 Big Sur beta

With the change of nomenclature to macOS 11 Big Sur, Apple’s new desktop operating system takes a leap forward. For those who want install macOS 11 Big Sur beta, they must follow these steps via profile only:

On your Mac, download the macOS 11 Big Sur profile.

A pkg package with a .dmg file will be downloaded.

Open it and double click. Follow the steps to install the profile on your system.

You will have to enter your administrator password.

Now go to System Preferences> Software Update.

Press + R to force search for the macOS 11 beta.

Update and wait for the process to complete. It is quite long.

How to install tvOS 14 beta

The tvOS 14 beta is the most complicated of all. From my experience, the best way to do it is through the profile and not connecting it to the Mac, because this last method gives error. By following these steps you can have it without complications:

Turn on your Apple TV.

With the Remote, navigate to Settings> General> Privacy.

Hover the tvOS “pointer” over the “Share Apple TV Analysis” menu without actually going there.

Press the key on the Play / Pause remote control (press and hold).

A hidden menu will appear to add the tvOS 14 profile.

Install it and go to Settings> System> Software update and update the system.

