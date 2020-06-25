He AV1 codec It can be useful on many occasions. However, by default it is not included in many computers. For this reason, we want to teach you not only how to install the AV1 codec in Windows 10 but also some of the characteristics it has. That way, you will know when you have to use it.

This is a fairly simple procedure, that anyone can carry out, and that does not require relying on any external source. By contrast, Microsoft has a solution for users.

Install AV1 on a Windows 10 PC

Enter the official page of the extension for the AV1 codec at this link Click on GetYou will be directed to the Microsoft StoreThere click on Get againThe download process will start immediately, and the installation will be automaticWhen you have finished everything, restart your computer

With this rudimentary step by step, you will have successfully installed the AV1 codec in Windows 10. When you want to verify that everything works as it should, you just have to look for some video encrypted in this format. You should try to play it from the original Movies & TV app. If the app plays the video, that means that you have been able to install the AV1 codec properly. We say this because some third-party players, such as VLC Player, have native compatibility for AV1.

Uninstall AV1 on a Windows 10 PC

Now if the AV1 codec is causing performance issues or problems, or if you have installed it but are now using a player like VLC then you may want to remove it from your computer. Faced with these situations, you have to follow the steps that we are going to teach you:

Press Win + I to open your Computer Settings Go to Applications Enter Applications and Features In the right panel, click on AV1 Video Extension, then click on Uninstall You may have to press Uninstall again Close Windows Settings When you have finished everything, restart your computer

Have you been able to install or uninstall VLC with this trick that we have taught you?

