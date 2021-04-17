How to install APK files or from unknown sources on Android | Technology

We offer you a step by step so that you can install APK files in the latest versions of Android, and it will only take a minute.

If you have been using the Android operating system for a few years, before simply accessing Android options and enabling the possibility of downloading from third-party or unknown sources, it allowed us to install APKs without any problem, but with Android 10 and 11 the matter has changed.

There may be hundreds of reasons why you want to install an APK or a file from external sources, that is, it is not in the Google Play Store, on your mobile phone, and with the recent changes in the operating system the old method is no longer possible.

Until Android 9 it was relatively easy to install an APK outside of the Google Play Store simply by going to system security settings and enabling the ability to install from unknown sources.

As now Android has removed the permission to the applications that had access to the storage to install the APKs, you will have to completely change the tactic, and this would be by sending / executing this file through certain applications such as Google Drive, Chrome, WhatsApp or Telegram, among other.

There are few applications with such permission for unknown sources, but the ones we have found are the following:

Google Chrome Slack Spark (mail client) Telegram WhatsApp Google Drive

For this, we have opted for Google Chrome although it can be replicated in any of the previous applications.

It has no greater mystery, you just have to do the following:

Locate the shortcut of any of the previous applications (for example, Chrome) Press and hold the application with your finger until a pop-up window appears with several options. Select the “application information”. Now go to “advanced settings” Enable the “install unknown applications” button.

From now on we will be able to download any APK accessed through Chrome or by sharing the link through the aforementioned applications, and it will be installed on your device.

Of course, we already warn you that enabling the installation of applications from external sources has a risk, and that is where most malware comes from, so we invite you to use this option only if you know what you are doing.