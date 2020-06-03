The official Android beta program makes it easy to install the new versions, but this program is not yet active. Meanwhile, the way to install Android 11 on a compatible mobile phone – basically, on a Google Pixel – hasn’t changed for years: flashing the image with ADB. However, in January Google launched Android Flash Tool, a more modern way to flash Android: from the browser.

Forget downloading the image from the file, connecting and writing commands by ADB or running a BAT file, the web version of the installer does many of these tasks for you, so flashing a new version of Android is as easy as follow a series of simple steps from the browser.

Previous requirements

Something that does not change: you will still need a compatible mobile, that is, a Google Pixel

Something that doesn’t change with this method or the old one are some of the prerequisites. Keep in mind that the installation from the web is something like an interface that does the same as we did with the traditional installation, but making the task easier. Obviously, you will need a Android 11 compatible mobile, which today are the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

You will still need a PC, although there is a new requirement compared to traditional mode: a modern browser with support for WebUSB like Chrome, Opera or Microsoft Edge. In Windows 10 you will need to download the Android USB driver from Google. Installation is easy. You download the ZIP file, unzip it to any folder, and after right-clicking the android_winusb.inf file, choose * Install * from the menu.

Driver installation for Windows 10

Of course, you will also need a good usb cable to connect the mobile to your PC. It is important that the cable is of quality and does not disconnect easily, especially while firmware is being transferred and installed.

Two important notes before continuing. First, flashing with Android Flash Tool assumes that you will lose all your mobile data. The good news is that if you install a Developer Preview by this method, you will receive the following as an OTA on your mobile, so you don’t need to repeat it.

Activate USB debugging

Something that never changes is the need to manually activate the USB debugging and OEM unlocking. Both adjustments are carried out from the developer options that, as you probably know, you must activate before after tapping the Build number available in the Device information section many times.

The developer options are found in the System section of the settings. Under the Debugging section, you must activate the option called USB debugging, which allows connection via ADB with a cable.

You must also activate the OEM Unlock, also in the same options for developers. This option may not appear on your mobile, which usually means that it is already unlocked and, therefore, you can continue with the installation.

It’s time to flash

At this point, you have everything ready to install a new version of Android with the Android Flash Tool. Instead of opening the tool directly, which by default will install AOSP on your mobile, you need to use a special link for your mobile, available on the Android 11 download website. You will find the download links here.

Click on the link that corresponds to your mobile and Android Flash Tool will open. The difference with opening the tool manually is that this link comes preconfigured with the firmware to be installed. In this case, the latest Developer Preview for Android 11.

When opening Android Flash Tool, you will need to grant permission to the browser to access ADB and be able to communicate with your mobile. Then the Android Flash Tool interface will finally be shown, although it may not automatically connect to your mobile.

If Android Flash Tool does not automatically connect to your Google Pixel, press the button Add new device, very bottom. Your available Google Pixel mobile should be displayed in a floating window to choose from.

The advantage of the custom link that we saw before is that you do not have to worry about choosing the correct build, but that it comes preconfigured. Therefore, you do not have to do anything else except press Install and wait for the process to complete. From this point on, it is important that you do not touch the phone to avoid accidentally disconnecting it from the USB cable.

Considering that the latest versions of Android they take up almost 2 gigs These days, the download and installation process can take a long time. It is a good time to make a coffee and, hopefully, when you return to the PC it will have finished downloading and installing Android 11 without any intervention on your part.