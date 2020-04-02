If you have found yourself in the situation of having to carry out some type of procedure before a public entity or body – such as, for example, filing the income tax return -, you are probably already familiar with the digital certificate or electronic certificate concept.

Therefore, you will also know that to identify yourself and thus be able to carry out any type of management before the administration, before you need to have obtained your own certificate and carry out its subsequent installation, either in your Windows computer or Android mobile, or on your iPhone or macOS computer.

And although it may seem a somewhat tedious process, the truth is that it is Easier than it looks naked eye. In this guide, we explain how to obtain, download and install a digital certificate, so that you can carry out procedures with official organisms whatever the device you decide to use.

Index of contents:

What is and what is a digital certificate for?

First of all, it is convenient to understand what are digital certificates really. Broadly speaking, they are files that integrate all those identifying data that have been authenticated through an official body.

Therefore, these types of certificates are used to confirm our identity before those entities that require a more secure authentication method than a simple password; They need to make sure that the natural person who is trying to carry out the procedures is indeed you.

That is why, without a digital certificate confirming our identity, some official procedures cannot be carried out over the Internet –Although in Spain in recent years alternatives such as the Cl @ ve system have been introduced. Hence the importance of knowing how to install and use one of these certificates.

How to get your digital certificate

Like is logic, before proceeding with the installation you must have generated your own certificate. To do so, it is necessary to follow the process explained on the official website of the National Mint and Stamps, and summarized in the following steps, to be performed in the order in which they appear:

Make the certificate request, either from the web version –accessible only through Internet Explorer or Mozilla Firefox up to version 69– or using the Android application.

Identity accreditation at a Registry Office. You must visit one of the offices to prove your identity and admit the processing of the certificate. You can use the official office locator to find the one closest to your location.

Certificate download on your device, available approximately one hour after the identity accreditation process at a registration office.

Now, with the electronic certificate already in your possession, it is time to proceed with its installation.

How to install and use a digital certificate on Android

Almost 100% of the existing Android smartphones and tablets offer the possibility of install digital certificates. Also, the installation process is similar in all of them.

1. Download and install the root certificate

The first step in installing a digital certificate is make sure you have the root certificate issued by the official entity in charge. In Spain, it is the National Coin and Stamp Factory. Therefore, there will be access the root certificates page of the Royal Mint and download the root certificate.

Thus, you will have downloaded a file with .pfx, .p12, .cer or .crt extension, that you will have to install. To do this, simply tap on the download notification, or use a file browser to search for it in your phone’s internal storage. In either case, you will see a installation window where the possibility is offered of giving it a name and choosing what it will be used for.

If everything went well, a Toast message will appear at the bottom of the screen indicating that the root certificate has been installed correctly. However, you can make sure of this if, on your mobile, you access the menu Settings> Security> Other security settings> User certificates.

2. Generate and install your own digital certificate

You have already installed the root certificate of the FNMT, but that is not enough to identify yourself and take steps before the different public administrations. Now you need generate your own certificate with all your data in case you didn’t already have it. Fortunately, the process is as simple as the previous one, although somewhat more tedious.

The first thing you should do is download and install the “Obtaining FNMT certificate” app on your mobile, available through Google Play.

Once inside, touch the button “Apply for” and enter your data. Now you just have to accept the different conditions and terms that will appear on the screen, and finally follow the steps indicated to obtain the certificate, being the most important visit a registration office in person to confirm your identity and thus admit the processing of the certificate.

When the certificate is available, just download it from the application itself, within the “pending applications” section. It is also recommended to create a backup copy of both the certificate and the included password.





Finally, to install the certificate on your mobile, you only have to follow the same steps as in the previous process: search the downloaded file with a browser, and open it to run the certificate installer. In case you have already generated your certificate previously through a different route than the mobile app, you should only copy it to the internal storage of your mobile and perform the installation as usual.

And that’s it. If everything went well, your digital certificate will be installed on the device and you can use it to identify yourself in public entities and organisms to carry out procedures.

How do I use a certificate already installed on Android?

Now you have your certificate installed on the mobile, but, How can you use it to identify yourself? In general, all those applications and web pages that require identification through a certificate include support for the native Android certificate system. Therefore, when selecting the option “digital certificate” as the authentication method, a window with the list of installed certificates. You just have to select your personal certificate and tap on “Accept”.

How to install and use a digital certificate on iOS

Installing the certificate on an iPhone or iPad may seem more messy than on other devices, but there are only a few simple steps to follow:

The first thing is to have the certificate on the iPhone or iPad, for this it is best to send it via email or uploading to an iCloud Drive folder.

On the iOS device locate the certificate with extension .pfx, .p12, .cer or .crt from the mail app or from the Files application

Click on this file and choose iPhone or iPad to install it.

Enter the Adjustments and at the top you will see a new section called Downloaded profile, open it.

You will see the profile of the digital certificate, click on it and Install.

You should enter the unlock code of your iPhone or iPad and probably the certificate password.

He profile will be installed, do not worry if you see that it is not signed.

From now on you can confirm your identity on official websites thanks to the digital certificate that you already have installed on your iPhone or iPad.

How to install and use a digital certificate in macOS

Installing the digital certificate in macOS is very simple since the operating system itself has an application called Keychain Access, you must follow these steps:

The first thing is open digital certificate file, locate it and double click.

The Access to Keyrings app will open and now click on Add.

In case it does not work you just have to search and open Access to keychains and press up on File> Import item, then we select the certificate that we have on the computer.

If necessary we enter the password.

Now you can use your electronic certificate on your Mac whenever you use Safari or Chrome, if you use Firefox you must configure it specifically from Firefox> Preferences> Security and Privacy> Certificates.

How to install and use a digital certificate in Windows

Having the digital certificate on your Windows computer is a great advantage when carrying out public procedures. Before installing it, the National Mint and Stamps (FNMT) advise having Windows updated with the latest version and the latest security patches. In addition, you must do the Download and installation from the same computer and browser from which you made the request.

The Useful web browsers to use the digital certificate on your computer are the following:

Internet explorer

Mozilla Firefox

Google Chrome

Opera

Safari

The most suitable browser to use the digital certificate is Google Chrome, which doesn’t need any special settings for it. If you continue working with Internet Explorer, for example, you will need a series of changes in the browser settings that you can do directly with the automatic configurator of the FNMT.

Once you have requested the digital certificate and downloaded it to your computer, as we have explained previously, it is time to install it. Step by step, we are going to break down the whole process to install the digital certificate in Windows.

1st- Search your computer for the digital certificate that you just downloaded, it can be in “.pfx”, “.p12”, “.crt” or “.cer” format. Change the name to make it easier to locate it in the future. Then do double click on the file to open it.

2nd- When you open it, Windows will launch a Certificate Import Wizard that will guide you through the entire process. The first thing you should select is the location of the warehouse, choose whether the certificate will be saved in the current user’s or current team’s store. When you have decided, click Next.

3º- Then you should select the file you want to import, which will be the digital certificate you just downloaded. After selecting it, click Next.

4º- This will take you to one of the key steps in the installation, since in the new window you must enter a password with which you will protect your digital certificate. Under “Password”, you will find a text field in which you must write that private key.

Before it is necessary that check the three boxes at the bottom, that will allow that key to protect the certificate and make it exportable so that it can be backed up or transported to other computers at any time. The three boxes that you must enable are:

Enable secure private key protection. If you enable this option, you will be notified every time the private key is used by an application.

Mark this key as exportable. This will allow you to back up the keys or transport them later.

Include all extended properties.

When you enter the password and check the boxes, click Next.

5th- In this step, you will have to tell the assistant if you want automatically select the certificate store in which your digital certificate will be saved or you prefer to select it manually. When you have done so, click on Next.

6º- This will access the final screen of the wizard, which will show you a summary with the installation data: the selected warehouse, the content and the file name. To finish the installation, click Finish and you can now use your digital certificate in Windows.

How to use the digital certificate in Windows

Once the digital certificate is installed on your computer, it is time to use it to carry out public procedures on websites such as the one of the Tax Agency or the Social Security. U.S We recommend you do it through the Google Chrome browser, one of the best functioning can offer you when using the digital certificate.

When trying to do personal management on the websites of public bodies, you will have to identify yourself through one of the following options: user, cl @ ve PIN, electronic ID or digital certificate. Select the latter so that a window is displayed in which you will have to select the digital certificate in your name and click OK.

Automatically, the page will confirm your identity and allow you to complete the online procedure. In this way, with the digital certificate installed on your Windows you will save valuable time by not having to personally go to the offices of public bodies to carry out these tasks, you can do them with your computer.

Ángel Roca and Beatriz Alcántara have collaborated in this guide.

