About 12 weeks have passed since the confinement began in the American continent and depending on the industry and country, little by little it is rising in phases. Without a doubt, the impact has been great for everyone! And although some industries increased their sales during confinement, most had a significant drop in sales and productivity.

As long as there is no vaccine and the majority of the population does not develop immunity, we will continue with great uncertainty and with constant changes in behavior, consumption habits and mobility.

This is why today more than ever we need to have an agile innovation system. Which allows us to constantly be evaluating the needs and desires of our users and based on it generate new ideas and solutions. Which we can be continuously iterating and improving. This in order to be productive and achieve our business goals.

Tim Brown, CEO of the IDEO agency, in the Harvard Business review Design Thinking article, describes the Design Thinking method as « a methodology that permeates the entire spectrum of innovation activities with a human-centered design. » In other words, keeping the main focus on people.

This methodology can be a basis for developing an innovation system which allows us, from the definition of need or desire, to go from observation and generation of perceptions to innovate, until ending up with a “cured” solution, based on the need of our user and enhanced by their feedback.

Below I explain in a general way and synthesized in 4 major stages the Design Thinking methodology. If you want to go deeper into the topic, I recommend you visit www.ideo.com

Obtain insights (to innovate) – for this it is necessary to be very close with the people affected by the need / challenge / situation, that is, the users of your future solution. We begin by observing with an open mind and curious behaviors, adaptations, etc. It will be important to consider all types of users, both average and exceptions. Interview them, observe their surroundings, seek to have an experience where you can empathize with the user’s needs and put yourself in their shoes. Capture everything you see, feel and learn on small sheets of self-adhesive paper. Then group them by common themes. Share these insights and observations grouped by topic as stories that motivate the rest of your team to find a solution. This stage is essential as it is the basis for the next steps.

Devise – in this stage we look for solutions to the perceptions found in step 1 that are feasible, feasible and desirable (by our user). Focus on generating the greatest number of solutions. It can be through brainstorming, asking known solutions by email, putting yourself in the shoes of your user, etc. The quality of the solutions does not matter, but the quantity.

Build Prototypes or Pilots – With the number of ideas generated in step 2, choose those that are feasible, feasible and desirable. Build a physical, digital or experience prototype with which, showing a tangible solution, you can approach your user to share your prototype and explain its use and applications. Do not defend your prototype, maintain a learning attitude and reflect on the opinions they give you and what you yourself observe.

Iterate – Here what we are looking for is to find flaws in our prototype or pilot to re-devise, create prototypes and thus have a cycle of improvement that helps us obtain the product / service that does solve the need of our user.

Although the methodology requires a lot of practice to be mastered, this can be a good start to start innovating continuously, placing your user at the center.

To see where it is necessary to innovate in the commercial part, I suggest you review these 4 great blocks, with the intention of identifying new needs or challenges and thus finding solutions based on the needs of your user:

Customer and interaction with your brand – Make sure you know the new internal capabilities and the ecosystem of your clients, as well as any legislative or regulatory changes in their environment. Also consider the journey or interactions that you have with your brand today and are present offering a positive experience at each stage. If you see significant changes in factors that directly or indirectly alter this commercial relationship with your brand or the use of your product, it is very important that you obtain the necessary perceptions to be able to devise and make a solution to this new need. Seek to innovate in the way of interacting in the journey of your client with your brand. Consider the client both at the organizational level and the people who occupy the positions with which you have contact.

Internal Capabilities – Check if there is any change in the future vision or current mission of your company. Both logistical capabilities, product availability, value offer, scope of value-added services, allocation of human resources, and allocation of budget resources, as well as regulatory and legal factors (among others). Any change in these elements will impact the value you offer your customer and how you interact with him. It is likely that you need to seek innovation to solve the new customer needs or the capabilities that you have lost and that are key needs of your customer.

Commercial Ecosystem – Review changes from your suppliers, partners, sellers, distributors and loyal customers. Here you can innovate to complete your ecosystem in a non-traditional way to remain competitive and sustainable over time. Any option you find seeks to take concrete actions to increase levels of trust and collaboration. Some examples are vertical or horizontal integration, new alliances, etc.

Sales force and Sales funnel – The way you find leads, engage with them and take them through the sales funnel, has been impacted by social distancing. Consider omnichannel sales actions so that you are always close to your customer even when there are limitations of physical presence or virtual channel saturation. He believes that any investment in digitization or social media campaigns must meet the objective of moving the client from one stage of the sales process to another for the investment to bear fruit. Both in the customer experience and in your sales process, innovate with experience solutions, digital and physical (free of contact).

It is a time of change, where innovation, agility and adaptability will be a key part to reset your strategy and execution plan and thus keep your business relevant and aligned with customer needs.

