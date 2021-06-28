How to improve your Wi-Fi connection to get more out of it

Wi-Fi connections are the most common in homes. They are usually stable and provide a good signal to our devices. But sometimes there are problems and not everything works as it should. Sometimes the connection doesn’t work the waiting time is longer than usual and we begin to despair. Before considering the change of device, you can make some adjustments that will help you to improve the signal reception sufficiently and you will not have problems again.

How to help improve your Wi-Fi connection

First of all, the Router location is key. If our address is large, the signal may not reach every corner well. But even if this is not the case, if the router is placed in an inaccessible place, the signal will inevitably weaken. To do this, check that your router is not boxed in a shelf, or that it does not have anything on top that makes it lose signal. If possible, move it to a place where it has nothing around it. You will see how the signal arrives much clearer and more stable.

As we have mentioned, in homes whose size makes the signal arrive weakened, you have 2 options. One of them is to change the router antennas for others larger. Remember that the position of the antennas also influences the sending of the signal. We usually have them in parallel, when the best thing is that both antennas form a 90 degree angle between them. In addition, for the signal to reach any corner of the house, you must install a signal repeater in an intermediate area. They are small devices that are plugged in and that replicate your Wi-Fi network so that it reaches those “dead zones” with more power.

By the way, How long have you not updated the router firmware? Like any electronic device, it gets improvements in the software and updating it is something that you can do yourself. Pay attention, it is very simple.

Open the browser on your computer. Look at the label of the router, the IP address will come up. Type it in the address bar of your team. Enter the access data, which will also come on the label. Usually “admin” and password “1234” or similar. In the options you must find one in which the update is indicated. Follow the steps and, if necessary, restart the router.

Thanks to updates they can be repaired those signal problems that you suffer, in addition to making your router much more secure.