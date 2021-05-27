How to improve your sleep quality

Share

In the same way that our electronic devices need to be charged, our body also needs to rest properly to be able to face the next day with energy and good spirits. However, unfortunately, with the body it is not so simple: it is not enough to plug into bed to get up again, and it is that sleeping is not always synonymous with rest.

So you can improve your sleep quality and take advantage of both your rest and waking hours, we give you some advice that will help you rest better and without pain, among which is the use of ergonomic pillows such as those you can find in orthopedics.

The risks of poor quality sleep

Bad sleep on a regular basis is, in practice, so harmful how to sleep in a sustained way less hours than necessary: ​​it brings a feeling of lethargy throughout the day, lack of attention and concentration, mood disturbances and, worst of all, drastically increases the risk of accidents and illnesses.

Poor quality of sleep is a disease that many resign themselves to living with, and sometimes the solution is much simpler than it may seem. We each have different sleep needs, which evolve with age, but in general, we all we need between 6 and 8 hours of restful sleep a day to function in optimal conditions and be happier. And it is that the effect that something as vital and necessary as sleeping well has on our mood should not be underestimated.

Why use an ergonomic pillow

If you tend to wake up with pain or stiffness in your neck, shoulders or lower back, or you feel pain if you sleep many hours in the same position, you probably need to use an ergonomic pillow.

These pillows have the function of keeping the body and specifically the spine and head in a healthy and natural position while you sleep, relieving muscle tension derived from poor posture during sleep.

Something as simple as keep a good position It will greatly reduce your discomfort and improve your quality of life. In addition, there are specialized ones for all kinds of needs, from anti-snoring pillows to knee or ankle pillows, the latter particularly recommended for those who prefer to sleep on their side.

Other recommendations to improve the quality of sleep

In addition to leaning on an ergonomic pillow, which will undoubtedly improve your rest, there are other guidelines that you can follow to increase your quality of sleep:

Get physical activity every day. Exercising helps deplete energy reserves and increase feelings of tiredness and well-being, which will result in a better night’s rest. Of course, try never to do it after dinner, or its effect on sleep will be the opposite.Do not make copious dinners, rich in sugars or fats. Similarly, avoid exciting beverages like coffee or sodas with sugar or caffeine after mid-afternoon.Don’t use the bed to watch TV, read, or any other activity: It is important to learn to relate the bed only to night sleep.Naps are beneficial, but when they last 20 minutes or less. Ideally, you should do it sitting in an armchair instead of in bed.