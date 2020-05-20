Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The quintessence of multiplayer in video games is to compete. The first titles were not in which you were leaving digital shirts, but through a headshot, a KO, or a downed village.

League of Legends perfectly understood this phenomenon. And although its competitive format is focused on the 5 player versus 5 mode, its event All-star It has shown, since 2013, that 1 versus 1 mode is part of the local competition.

But what are the rules of these duels and what strategies can you take?

The duel in the crack

The duel in League of Legends is done through custom games, where users define the rules of the scenario. The sudden death of the rival is an indicator of victory in 1vs1 duels, but also counting 100 dead minions, such as having destroyed the tower of your enemy, ensure the victory of whoever achieves such objectives.

What is NOT allowed? removing minions from other lines, as well as those located in the jungle, are the classic rules of duels in Summoner’s Rift.

Some strategies for 1vs1

Unlike the normal way -where the synergy between the champions is key-, here we must understand that there will be no teammate saving you. Faced with this change of scenery, the games are usually shorter and more intense and therefore, there are a number of tips that I give you to master the games.

Practice the last blow. This will ensure a greater amount of gold, as well as reaching the first 100 minions. Creating games with bots (AI) can help you improve in case you suffer from “fine monstrosity”.

Don’t lose your position. In the midst of fighting with the opponent, many of us neglect the number of minions around us and the damage they cause. Having it under control is another key point to avoid being punished for the damage these insects can cause.

Check what modifications the patch brought In-game fixes can mean a champion is more or less used … or your favorite champion has received a last minute nerphe.

League of Legends has 148 champions to select from. Have at least 5 that you feel really comfortable playing with.

Know your enemy. Reviewing your opponent’s game history will help you come up with quick strategies. Do you play damage characters? Do you prefer “tanks” (capable of taking high damage)? This information can turn your duel and it is quite easy to find such data, with a varied number of sites and mobile applications that offer you the information of the “summoners” (and yes, you can listen to Know your enemy from Rage against the machine while reading this).

In 1vs1 mode, it is usual to see rank players. The siege they produce wreaks havoc on many of their opponents. Consider that when choosing your champion.

Be respectful. You can win. You can do victory dance, or dedicate a video with the best plays and send it by chat and social networks. But first of all, remember to respect your opponent. Win or lose, that attitude will make you a better player.

Do you have a trick that you want to share? If so, do not hesitate to leave it in our comments or through our social networks.

