How to improve Wi-Fi at home: follow these tips

A good wifi connection in homes has become a essential requirement. The increase in teleworking, distance education and the use of digital content platforms as a vital part of entertainment have made the internet a basic commodity and to get the most out of it it is important to optimize the connection we have within the home.

Different studies carried out during the last year have highlighted the brutal increase in data consumption in homes. Shortly after the start of the confinement in Spain, in April 2020, Telefónica revealed that in a single month the growth of internet traffic was equivalent to that of the entire previous year.

On the other hand, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) reflects in a recent study that during 2020 the number of internet users has increased by one million, reaching a total of 32.8 million. This same report details that 93.2% of people between 16 and 74 years old have used the network in the last three months of 2020, exceeding the percentage figure by 2.5 points compared to the same period of the previous year.

Expert Recommendations

Wi-Fi is the preferred connection method for users, as evidenced by the fact that 50% of global Internet traffic occurs via Wi-Fi. Looking at these data, it is clear that a Connection Wifi fast and quality is vital in any home today. In this context, the devolo company experts offer a number of tips to get the most out of it.

Obviously, the first step to having a good Wi-Fi connection is that the internet connection that the user hires is also a good one, and it is very important to look at various aspects when choosing the type of line and the operator. To begin with, experts recommend checking if there is coverage at home for install fiber optic, since this technology is generally much faster than ADSL.

In addition, fiber optics tend to offer symmetric speeds – an upload speed equivalent to a download speed – which is also “a huge advantage” over ADSL. The next thing is to look at the speed in megabytes (Mb) and hire a plan that suits the use that is going to be given. For example, to view streaming content in high definition or download large files, it is advisable to opt for the highest possible speeds.

The router, a key element

For many users, the problem is usually the router range. This is easily detected if the Wi-Fi is too slow or the connection is constantly lost. When this happens it is important to check where the router is located, since it is often far away in a corner, behind a piece of furniture or object or even in the basement or attic. To avoid these problems, the ideal is to place it in a central space of the house and in a low elevated position (for example, on a table).

Also important prevent the router from being blocked by others objects in front of or around him. In case the ‘router’ has antennas, these can be oriented at different angles to improve reception. Finally, the experts explain that if the router is old it is best to replace it, taking into account the following criteria.

The new model should support the Wi-Fi 5 standard (Wi-Fi ac), which is faster than the previous version (Wi-Fi 4, Wi-Fi n). Another element to consider is the band: it is better to opt for the 5 GHzsince 2.4 GHz is overloaded in many urban areas. However, it must also be taken into account whether the devices used at home -such as a smartphone, laptop or tablet- are compatible with the standard of the Wifi 5as otherwise they will not work with these receivers.

Solutions to overcome obstacles

In many homes there are obstacles such as walls, ceilings or separations between different rooms that make it difficult to connect between the router and the Wi-Fi receivers (smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc.). The problem with these obstacles is that the signal slows down and the connection is slower and of poorer quality, even being completely lost. To solve this in short distances it is best use a repeater Wifi.

However, in the case of large homes or greater distances it is not appropriate to use repeaters, having other solutions that are more effective, such as the powerline adapters. The key to these devices is that use the house’s own electrical circuit as if it were a long data cable. In this way, obstacles such as walls and ceilings disappear. “In addition, its installation is very simple, just plug in the adapter, wait and go”, detail the experts.

