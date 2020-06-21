We teach you how to improve the sound of any Xiaomi when using headphones.

Today we come to teach you a very useful trick for Xiaomi, especially if you are one of those people who usually listen to music every day on the mobile, since this simple setting can improve the audio on your Xiaomi exponentially, and it’s thanks to MIUI, as the Chinese company natively includes this option in its customization layer.

You should keep in mind that these are options that will be available as long as you are using wired headphones, since when using Bluetooth headphones, the equalization and sound quality depends to some extent on the audio codecs used by the headphones and by the smartphone, although there are headphones like the Samsung Galaxy Buds + in which you can change a large number of settings from its application.

Improve the sound of your Xiaomi with this trick

As we have mentioned, the Chinese firm natively includes the settings that we are going to teach you and that are going to help you improve the audio on your Xiaomi, And the truth is that it seems to us something essential to have a good experience, and it is fortunate that Xiaomi includes it natively. So let’s see what needs to be done.

As we have said, this setting is valid only for headphones that connect to your smartphone by cable. AND you must have these headphones connected to be able to access these settings and modify them, so go plugging them in, and when you’re done, do the following:

Go to the settings app

Enter « Sound and vibration »

Scroll down to « Sound Effects »

Activate « My Sound Enhancer »

Try the different modes until you find the one you prefer

The key to all this lies in the last step, since you must try the different modes that Xiaomi offers depending on your headphones to know which is the one that best suits the ones you are using, and which one offers better results, or at least that are more adapted to your preferences at the audio level. As I tell you, trial and error.

Of course, you don’t need the headphones you use to be from Xiaomi, since they can be of any brand. The company simply offers a different EQ in each option to optimize that model of their headphones, but it is very possible that in earbuds, for example, the EQ you choose is that of a headband headphones. And here you should look at the sound, not the drawing, which, after all, is what we are here for.

MIUI is one of the most complete customization layers we have on Android, and Xiaomi it ensures this every year by introducing useful new features for the user in said layer. Something that so far has worked quite well for the Chinese company, and it does not surprise us at all, since based on the software, it has managed to distinguish itself from many of its competitors.

