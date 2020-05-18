Since the arrival of Spotify and other streaming music platforms, we do not have to carry too many files on our mobile, everything is in the cloud. The problem lies when our settings are not appropriate and therefore we cannot enjoy the musical experience that we would like. Spotify It incorporates a series of options that compress music, trying to save data, although it also occurs when we are connected to a WiFi network.

To improve the sound of our music, alone and we have to follow a series of tips, managing in a few seconds to enjoy our favorite songs and the best Playlists at full volume no sound problems. We don’t need to be sound experts to recognize how the result changes dramatically once we have modified the options.

Adjustments and modifications to improve the sound

In search of the perfect sound, we are going to make a series of changes in the Spotify application itself and others outside of it. To start we go to the app on our mobile and enter the settings. Now we slide until we find the section of Music quality, where we will be able to choose the best quality and thus enjoy the music as it deserves.

We can adjust it both in streaming and for the files that are downloaded to our mobile when we choose in the premium option to download files to have them offline. We must bear in mind that the higher the quality, the more data consumed by our rate, so it is important to keep the streaming quality high, only if we have a unlimited fee or we don’t use Spotify too much away from home. We can also uncheck the option to download music on the mobile network, so the new Playlist are only downloaded when we are on a WiFi network.

Advanced sound settings for Spotify

From the section where we are in Spotify, we have one more option, designed for music experts and therefore they will know how to get more out of the speakers of their phones or headphones. If we are not experts in the field, we can also test enhance the sound by Trial and error, in case we are not convinced by the result, we can always go back to the original configuration.

For this we will have to touch on open equalizer and if our mobile has it integrated, it will open automatically. In case we do not have it, we can make use of the many apps that we will find in Google Play, such as the simple Flat Equalizer app. In the app itself we are going to be able to modulate the sounds, checking for ourselves which is the configuration that best suits our tastes, something that we will notice better through headphones.