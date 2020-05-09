         How to improve the sound of an Android by changing the Bluetooth codec

One of the features that cannot be missing on any Android device is the Bluetooth connection. This allows us to communicate with other devices quite quickly and with less and less energy consumption. One of the connections that we can make with Bluetooth is that of our headphones or speakers, which involves a series of codecs that will largely determine the sound quality and latency when playing it.

We are going to tell you what are the main codecs that we find in Android and how can we change them quickly to take full advantage of the capabilities of our phone.

The different Bluetooth codecs

Android supports the main Bluetooth playback codecs, which mainly involves five great codecs, some of them present in all devices and others not so common, depending mainly on the range of the device.

The first codec is SBC. These are the abbreviations of Low-complexity subband codec) and it is one of the most widespread codecs at present for all devices. Mono and stereo audio supported, plus sample rates up to 48 kHz. Almost all Android phones come with SBC by default to ensure headphone and speaker compatibility. The problem with SBC, without going into too much technicality, is not the best codec for listening to hi-fi music, since its properties at the level of sound transmission are not the best.

aptX usually works better than SBC in terms of sound quality and latency, however, it is not as universal as SBC, present in all devices

This is where Qualcomm’s own codec comes into play, aptX (and all its variants). This codec works with a higher bandwidth and lower latency (about 40ms compared to the more than 100 that SBC can achieve) compared to the previously mentioned SBC. Specific, it has a better speed to transmit the sound (at the kbps level), allowing you to move more data in less time. Immediate translation? Higher sound quality.

Another of the compatible codecs in Android is LDAC, a Sony’s own codec that again beats SBC by far. LDAC has even higher transfer than aptX. SBC transmits up to 328kbps, aptX up to 576kbps and Sony reaches a whopping 990kbps, triple bitrate vs. SBC.

AAC is another of the main players in this territory of Bluetooth codecs. It is the most used in the world Apple, although on Android consumes a lot of energy, so it is not recommended. Its transfer rate is not the best either, so it is one of the few options to rule out if we use an Android terminal.

Finally we find the Scalable Codec announced with the Samsung Galaxy Buds developed in conjunction with AKG. This codec prioritizes stability by making constant adjustments to streaming speeds. It is the most suitable option if we use a Samsung device with Samsung headphones.

How to change the Bluetooth codec

Before changing the Bluetooth codec of your Android you should think about the device you are going to connect it to, since certain incompatibilities can occur if both do not have support for what you want to change. Once you know the codec you want to use and have clear compatibility between devices. all you have to do is go to the developer options on your phone.

Before changing the codec we must take into account the compatibility of the device to which we are connecting and the quality of reproduction that the content supports

In them you will see an option called Bluetooth Audio Codecs. Here you just have to change the codec to the one you want. You have to take into account that the greater the range of the phone, the greater the compatibility with different codecs. For the codecs to work well you must also take into account the type of content you are going to listen to, the quality of it and others, since not everything depends on the mobile phone and the headphones and speakers.

